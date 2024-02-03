Sandeep Reddy Vanga says Shah Rukh Khan ‘liked’ Animal teaser; expresses desire to collaborate with him

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri became the talk of the town ever since it was released in theaters in December. While a section of the audience loved the movie, another section criticized the film for allegedly endorsing toxic masculinity. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has seen the teaser of the film and that he liked it.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he showed Animal teaser to Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan. He said that while he has met SRK twice, he hasn’t had a conversation with him regarding a potential collaboration. “I want to work with Shah Rukh Khan sir. Every hero ke liye kuch na kuch idea rahega. In Hindi, I definitely want to work with Shah Rukh sir, Ranveer Singh,” he said. He further added that Shah Rukh has watched the teaser of Animal, and that the superstar liked it.

Sandeep said, “We did not speak about it (Sandeep’s films). He saw the teaser, he liked the teaser. I showed him the teaser in the office, he had come during Ganpati.”

When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about playing a villain

Meanwhile, at a recent event, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his roles and social responsibilities. He said that the heroes he plays do good things and give people hope and happiness. But if he plays a villain or a bad guy, he makes sure he suffers a lot. “Because I believe goodness begets goodness. And I believe badness deserves a kick in the backside. I should play honest roles that give people the courage to dream,” said King Khan. While Shah Rukh didn’t mention any film, many netizens speculated it might be a reference to Animal.

About Animal

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. In the film, Ranbir plays Ranvijay Singh, a violent man, who sets out on a path of revenge after an assassination attempt on his estranged father. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani under T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios. It was released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

