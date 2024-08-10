Sanjay Dutt hugging princess Trishala Dutt in this throwback PIC on her birthday is as beautiful as their bond: ‘Your love lights up…’

Sanjay Dutt is one of Bollywood's accomplished actors, renowned for his captivating performances on screen. Beyond his professional success, he is also a devoted family man and a loving father. On August 10, 2024, as his daughter Trishala celebrated her birthday, the Dhamaal actor posted a heartfelt and adorable message with a picture of his princess, marking her special day with affection.

The KGF Chapter 2 actor took to Instagram to share a treasured photo of himself with Trishala. In the image, young Trishala can be seen hugging and sitting on her father's lap as they pose together. The Bhuj actor looks dashing and unrecognizable in the old picture.

The Son of Sardaar actor captioned the post, "On your special day my princess, I am reminded of how blessed I am to be your father. Your love lights up my world in ways I can’t express. Happy Birthday @trishaladutt Always proud of you."

On the professional front, Dutt's latest film was Ghudchadi with Raveena Tandon. His upcoming projects include the Telugu film Double Ismart, the Punjabi movie Shera Di Kaum Punjabi, and KD The Devil.

Dutt recently attracted media attention when reports emerged that he was dropped from Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 due to a visa issue with the UK. The actor has since commented, expressing his dissatisfaction with the UK government's decision.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, The Munna Bhai MBBS actor expressed his frustration with the recent decision. He stated that the UK Government had acted unfairly, questioning why his visa, which had been granted initially, was later canceled.

He pointed out that everything was prepared in the UK and questioned the reasoning behind issuing the visa in the first place. Dutt wondered why it took a month for the government to recognize the legal issues.

There were also reports indicating that Sanjay had been replaced by Ravi Kishan in the film and would now have only a cameo role. When confronted about this, the actor did not comment and acted unaware of any such updates.

