Sanjay Dutt breaks silence on his UK visa being rejected for Son of Sardaar 2: ‘They need to rectify this’

Sanjay Dutt had recently made it to the headlines after the reports of him being dropped out of Ajay Devgn starrer Son Of Sardaar 2 surfaced on the internet. The reason cited was the rejection of his UK visa. The Saajan actor has finally broken his silence on the same and expressed that UK government has not done the right thing.

Talking to Bombay Times, Sanjay Dutt stated that he is upset with this decision. The actor stated that the UK Government has not done the right thing. “They gave me the Visa (initially). in the United Kingdom Everything was ready. Then a month later you are cancelling my Visa! I gave you (the UK government) all the papers and everything. Why did you give me the Visa (in the first place)? You shouldn’t have given me the visa. How come it took you one month to realise the laws?"

Further, there were reports that Sanjay has been replaced by Ravi Kishan in the film, and the actor will now only have a cameo. When questioned about this, the actor chose to keep mum about it and acted unaware of any such developments.

Sanjay Dutt also admitted that he did not miss out on the project. Giving an explanation he said that there are so many riots happening there so who would want to go to the UK anyway. “I am not missing out on anything. But yes, they have done wrong. They need to rectify this. I am a law-abiding citizen. I go according to the law and I respect every country’s law.”

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt were set to reprise their roles as Billu and Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2. The sequel was rumored to start afresh rather than pick up where the first film left off.

Earlier, a source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that Son of Sardaar 2 will include Vijay Raaz, Ravi Kishan, Chunky Pandey, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul Dev, Sharat Saxena, Roshni Walia, and Ashwini Kalsekar in prominent roles, apart from lead actors.

