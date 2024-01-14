Sanya Malhotra drops happy PICS from sister Shagun and Achin Jain’s first Lohri; Guneet Monga enjoys party

Sanya Malhotra went through a whirlwind of emotions when her sister Shagun Malhotra got married to producer Achin Jain last month. On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, the couple celebrated the festival together with much pomp and enthusiasm. Joining them was Guneet Monga. Recently, Sanya and Guneet dropped happy visuals from the special night.

Sanya Malhotra, Guneet Monga enjoy Shagun Malhotra-Achin Jain's first Lohri

Sanya Malhotra has always been a happy and proud sister to Shagun Malhotra who got married to producer Achin Jain in December 2023. This was the first time that the newly married couple celebrated Lohri together. Hence, to mark the occasion, they hosted a family get-together which was attended by Malhotra’s family. Guneet Monga, who is also a producer with Achin in their company Sikhya Entertainment, joined them as well.

A couple of hours ago, the Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery actress dropped visuals from the event. The first video shows how happy and gay she was to celebrate her sister’s big day. Dancing to the tunes of dhol, she looked beautiful in a blue-hued suit. She also dropped glimpses of the fun she had with the couple and their parents. Sharing the post, Sanya captioned it ‘Lohri’ with a heart emoji.

Oscar award-winning producer Guneet Monga also shared photos of the soiree that included dancing, laughing, and getting a massage from her husband Sunny Kapoor. Wearing a beige-hued anarkali suit with dainty jewelry, she posed with Sanya and everyone present there.

Captioning the pictures, Guneet penned, “A grand celebration with @shagunn23 and @achinjain20 - their first Lohri after their wedding! I also have to confess that I love a party where my mother-in-law becomes the centre of attraction and witness the stardom she has gained in my friend circle! THE SRK of my life! What stardom! @sudeshranikapoorsrk. Thank you to everyone who came and celebrated with us at @sikhya. May the fire burn all the moments of sadness and enlighten your world with the warmth of joy, happiness, and love. Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan! PS: Also, who doesn’t love a neck massage!? @whosunnykapoor.”

Pinkvilla wishes the couple a very happy first Lohri!

