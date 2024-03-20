Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Atlee wins Planet Marathi presents Best Director- Popular Choice award

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 turned out to be a spectacular event studded with industry biggies like Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Atlee, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and more. Held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai on March 18, it was an unforgettable night for everyone who attended.

Pinkvilla joined forces with several esteemed brands to make the night special and to present the awards to talented Bollywood stars for their exceptional work last year. Planet Marathi and Pinkvilla came together to present the Best Director - Popular Choice award to Atlee.

Atlee wins Planet Marathi presents Best Director - Popular Choice award

Atlee made his debut as a director in Bollywood in 2023 with Shah Rukh Khan-led film Jawan. The director presented SRK in a way that was never seen before and the audience went crazy after the film was released. Apart from SRK's looks and powerful double role, Atlee's stylish and hard-hitting direction also won accolades. With a lifetime business of Rs 626 crore in India, it became the top-grosser of the year.

The director was honored with the Planet Marathi Presents Best Director - Popular Choice award. Writer-director Mr. Ashwini Chaudhary and producer Murad Khetani presented him with the prestigious award at the Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan was one of the most hyped films of 2023 and all the anticipation proved to be worth it when the film released on September 7, 2023. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also had Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Ridhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and more.

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was a spectacular affair, honoring numerous stars for their exceptional contributions to the entertainment world. Check out the complete list of winners HERE.

