Nayanthara lauds ‘huge star’ Shah Rukh Khan; says ‘Was pretty sure that Jawan would create a huge impact’

The year 2023 was an eventful year for Bollywood, as it witnessed the remarkable success of various films. Among other record-breaking movies was Atlee’s Jawan which starred Shah Rukh Khan and marked the debut of South star Nayanthara in the Hindi film industry. The film stirred the box-office collections following its mammoth success. In a recent interview, the actress lovingly known as the ‘Lady Thalaivi’ spoke about her experience of working with King Khan.

In a recent interview with Hello Magazine, Nayanthara talked about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, the film that served as her Bollywood debut. She mentioned that she was elated to work with her close friend and director Atlee in the film. On being asked about starring opposite SRK in the action-thriller, she remarked, “Who doesn’t love him?”

She further heaped praises on the actors and said, “Who is not his fan? We have all grown up watching his films, and we all love them. Apart from being the huge star that he is, I really admire the fact that he respects women a lot… I was pretty sure that Jawan would create a huge impact. After working so many years in the industry, you know when a film is going to work and vice versa.”

The actress who has already been a big name in the South industry also mentioned that she was patiently waiting for the right opportunity like Jawan which was a ‘commercial venture’ with a ‘huge star’ to step into Bollywood. Having said that, the actress also made it clear that she was “keen on a meaty role” where she “get to kick some a**.

About Jawan

The much-buzzed film Jawan was released last year in September and stormed the box office with its massive collections. In the hard-core action-packed film, Nayanthara was seen essaying the role of Narmada Rai, the leader of Force One, Mumbai’s counter-terrorism unit while Shah Rukh took on a double role as both father and son in Jawan.

In addition to this, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Girija Oak among others were seen in key roles with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

