Kill Teaser OUT: Lakshya showcases his fierce action skills in Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s action thriller

Trigger Warning: This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers.

After receiving critical praise at prestigious film festivals worldwide, the highly anticipated movie Kill, starring Lakshya in the lead, is finally coming to India. The film, backed by Karan Johar, garnered a strong international response, even securing the first runner-up position in the People's Choice Awards at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness program.

Kill is set to be released in theaters across India on July 5, 2024. To further heighten the anticipation for the film's premiere, the makers have unveiled its much-awaited teaser.

Kill teaser out now

The makers took to social media and shared the highly awaited teaser of Kill. In the heart-pounding teaser of Kill, a routine train journey to New Delhi transforms into a combat arena when a duo of commandos confronts an onslaught of invading bandits. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala take on lead roles, navigating the intense battle aboard the speeding train.

Take a look at the action-packed teaser here:

Kill premiered at TIFF 2023

Kill premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) by storm in 2023 – and is finally set for a domestic release on July 5, 2024. Kill received rave reviews upon its international debut, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences. The film not only solidified its place as a must-watch for action enthusiasts but also introduced Lakshya as a rising star.

Advertisement

Collider, a prominent media outlet, praised Kill as a thrilling experience. It states that Kill feels at times like a surreal adventure but in the most captivating manner. It's the type of wild action film most enjoyable when viewed with a large audience.

About Lakshya's Kill

The upcoming action thriller Kill promises a thrilling journey as a seemingly ordinary train ride to New Delhi transforms into a battleground. The film pits a pair of brave commandos against a ruthless band of bandits who take over the speeding train.

Lakshya, initially slated for his debut in the shelved romantic comedy Dostana 2, takes the lead role in Kill. He is joined by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, navigating the intense conflict that erupts onboard the fast-moving train. Details about the characters played by Juyal and Maniktala are yet to be revealed, but with this high-octane premise, Kill is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

ALSO READ: Kill: Lakshya’s actioner backed by Karan Johar-Guneet Monga gets a release date after winning praise globally

Kill: Lakshya’s actioner backed by Karan Johar-Guneet Monga gets a release date after winning praise globally