Sara Ali Khan drops stunning PIC with Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan from Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

The royal family of Bollywood - Saif Ali Khan along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids-Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur - is currently in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Several videos and pictures from the gala affair have been ruling the internet. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan also recently took to her social media handle and shared a stunning family picture.

Sara Ali Khan shares stunning photo from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Today, on March 3, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a splendid photograph from the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place last evening. In the photograph shared, the actress can be seen posing for a magnificent photograph with her father Saif Ali Khan brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Needless to say, the members of Pataudi clan look drop-dead gorgeous in the photo. She also tagged Bebo and Iggy alongside.

For the special occasion, Sara Ali Khan stunned in a white fishtail white heavily embellished lehenga and carried a matching potli with hair tied in a bun, her father Saif looked handsome in a black achkan suit paired with white pajama and Ibrahim looked handsome in a red blazer paired with black pants. In addition to this, Bebo looked gorgeous in a purple sequined saree paired with heavy earrings.

Advertisement

Take a look:

In addition to this, Sara Ali Khan also took to her social media handle giving closer view of her looks for the ceremony. “Pearls don’t lie on the seashore, if you want one, you must dive for it,” she wrote in the caption.

The sangeet ceremony took place last evening, which was also the second day of the gala affair. The occasion became even more exciting with a power-packed performance by Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who enthralled the guests with his infectious tunes. Several videos from the event have also been ruling the internet.

Several notable personalities from all walks of life have been making their presence felt by attending the grand, starry occasion. Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar among others also performed in honor of the soon-to-be-married couple.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranveer Singh expresses joy on expecting 1st child with Deepika Padukone in Rocky Randhawa style at Anant-Radhika's sangeet