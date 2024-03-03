WATCH: Ranveer Singh expresses joy on expecting 1st child with Deepika Padukone in Rocky Randhawa style at Anant-Radhika's sangeet

The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations was yet again a visual spectacle, where several Bollywood celebrities contributed enough to stir the internet. From delivering lavish dance performances to Diljit Dosanjh’s starry performance for the couple’s sangeet ceremony, the splendid evening had so much to offer. On the other hand, soon-to-be dad Ranveer Singh also expressed happiness on expecting his first child with Deepika Padukone.

Soon-to-be dad Ranveer Singh on expecting first child with Deepika Padukone

Among several videos doing the rounds on the internet, a video showing power-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s endearing chemistry yet again stole the show. In the video, the soon-to-be dad Ranveer can be seen conveying happiness at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. He further gushed over expecting his first child with Deepika Padukone and expressed happiness in Rocky Randhawa style.

Channeling his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s character of Rocky Randhawa he can be seen heard saying, “… You got the girl of your dreams, and I am glad that I was able to help. It obviously worked because here we are seven years later, Anant aur Radhika ki shaadi ho rahi hai…mera bachcha ho raha hai…matlab kya hi ho raha hai(Anant and Radhika are getting married, I’m expecting a baby, what is happening).”

He further continues as he walks towards his lady love and says, “Hi babes, Rocky Randhawa this side. Love you from last life. You’re the glowings babes…what is the raaz(what is the secret)…come let us do some special dance for beautiful couple,” leaving actress with a bright smile. The loving husband further escorts DP to the stage as they shake their leg to the song, Gallan Goodiyan from the 2015 release, Dil Dhadakne Do.

Take a look:

In the video, Ranveer looks handsome in a black sherwani with a dash of blue across his chest while Deepika looked stunning in a golden and silver lehenga, paired with golden jewelry. The couple aced the hook step of the popular dance number, exchanged smiles while matching their steps, and hugged each other after performing.

It was just a couple of days back that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone jointly made the official announcement on social media about expecting their first child.

