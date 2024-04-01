Sara Ali Khan embraces little brother Ibrahim; Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya look cute in throwback PICS

Several Bollywood stars including Shilpa Shetty celebrated Easter Sunday yesterday, March 31, 2024. While she binged on some lip-smacking desserts, Saba Pataudi also took to social media to mark the day with some throwback images of the kids from her family. Read on!

Saba Pataudi drops childhood photos of Sara Ali Khan and others on Easter

On Sunday, March 31, several celebs took to their social media to wish their fans and followers on the occasion of Easter. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi also surprised everyone with a photo album that was a collection of all the lovely moments she spent with the kiddos in her house. The album opens with Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan holding Inaaya Kemmu and Jehangir Ali Khan in their arms during Jeh’s birthday celebration.

It was followed by a cute image of actress Sara Ali Khan embracing her little brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. We then get a glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan seated on the ground while his little brother enjoyed his French fries. Inaaya can also be seen busy with her coloring book. Sharing all these wonderful memories, Saba penned, “HAPPY Easter...Everyone!! My EASTER BUNNIES! Love my Munchkins. Have a great weekend...and Those fasting Shab-e-Qadr Mubark ....as we're about to embark on these nights too! Hope they're going smoothly..as mine are. Stay safe n Happy.”

Take a look at her post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Bebo is currently on cloud nine as her recently released movie Crew has been receiving immense love from the audience. Not just that, her friends from the industry are also showering love to the talented trio Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon for their entertaining performances in the movie.

A while ago, Karan Johar also heaped praises on the actors and the team of the heist comedy movie. Taking to his Instagram stories, he called Crew ‘unapologetic and super fun’. The filmmaker called Tabu ‘the eternal fountain of genius talent’ and hailed Sanon as ‘always awesome and super gorgeous’. While calling Bebo a ‘superstar’ he also extended his congratulations to the film’s director Rajesh A Krishnan.

