Karan Johar reviews Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Crew, calls it ‘unapologetic and super fun’

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu had the time of their lives shooting together for the heist comedy film Crew. Ever since the film was released theatrically, it has been receiving love from fans making it break records at the box office. A while ago, acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar gave the movie a watch and penned a lengthy positive review for it. Read on!

Karan Johar calls Crew ‘super fun’ in his online review of the movie

Karan Johar is one of the most talented filmmakers in the Indian film industry and is the mastermind behind many iconic movies. This is why the industry values his words and reviews very seriously. Hours ago, KJo took to Instagram stories and shared the poster of the heist comedy film Crew. He also took some time to individually review the work of the cast and team of the film.

While he lauded the lead actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon for killing it with their performances, he also gave a special shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh for his ‘mega’ screen presence. Karan took a moment to laud the producers Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor and patted the back of director Rajesh A Krishnan.

His lengthy post read, “CREW was unapologetic and super fun. The girls killed it. Kudos to the powerhouse and my Gemini soulmate @ektarkapoor… the fashionably forever filmmaker @rheakapoor… the eternal fountain of genius talent @tabutiful… the always awesome and super gorgeous @kritisanon… and last but never the least my POO forever!! What a superstar you are my bebo @kareenakapoorkhan #girlpowerrules and badhai ho Rajesh Krishnan. So much love to my favorite Shobha aunty and Jeetu uncle. And to proud parents and my dearest friends @anilskapoor and @kapoor.sunita. Shoutout to @diljitdosanjh for his incredible swag and mega screen presence.”

Earlier, Alia Bhatt congratulated the team for breaking records at the box office and penned in her post, “This #Crew has smashed the BO. Congratulations to these outstanding women on and off camera!” Released theatrically on March 29, 2024, the film received mixed reviews from critics. However, it was the third film to have the best opening this year.

