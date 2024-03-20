Sara Ali Khan reacts to being questioned for 'surname', 'family tree'; 'My religious beliefs, food choices...'

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the relase of her next film Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actress in a recent interview opened up about her upbringing in a diverse family, emphasizing the importance of standing up for what's just. She shared that she doesn't feel troubled when asked about her religious beliefs, as she believes in staying true to herself. Sara acknowledged that she may have joked in the past about her persona but has now chosen to be genuine in her expressions.

Sara Ali Khan talks about her beliefs

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Sara said, “I was born to a secular family, in a sovereign, secular, democratic republic,” and added that she has never felt ‘the need’ to be outspoken about injustices because she doesn’t believe in speaking out unnecessarily. But, she said, “The spirit of standing up against what is wrong is within me. So, if I see it happening to not just me, but anybody around me, I will stand up.”

Sara further added that she is bothered when the audience doesn’t like her work, but her personal choices are out of bounds. On being asked about her ‘surname’ and ‘family tree’, Sara responded, “My religious beliefs, my food choices, how I decide to go to the airport, that’s my decision, and I’ll never apologise for that.”

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Sara Ali Khan's latest movie Murder Mubarak is now available to stream on Netflix since March 15th. It's a mystery thriller directed by Homi Adajania, featuring a star-studded cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and others.

Her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan is a patriotic tale set in the Pre-Independence era. Sara portrays the character of Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter who played a significant role in India's struggle for independence. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and more. It's scheduled to start streaming on Prime Video from March 21st.

Following that, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's highly anticipated theatrical release Metro: In Dino. Alongside co-stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta, the film is set to hit the theaters on September 13, 2024.

