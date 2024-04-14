Security heightened outside Salman Khan's house post firing incident; statements of more than 5 recorded

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

The entire nation woke up to the upsetting news of gunshots fired outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house. The news of the alarming incident left everyone shocked. It was reported that two unidentified individuals fired six shots outside the actor’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Taking cognizance in the matter, Mumbai Police have increased the security outside actor’s residence and recorded statement of five people.

According to the latest update shared by the news agency ANI on their X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Police have beefed up the security outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house following the firing incident. It has also been revealed that police have recorded the statements of more than five people in the matter.

Mumbai Police registers case against unknown in the firing incident

It is worth-mentioning that just a while back; Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had spoken to the actor over the telephone. He also had a discussion with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, where he suggested that the security of the actor must be heightened.

In addition to this, it was also revealed by the news agency that a case against an unknown person in the case of firing incident outside the house of actor Salman Khan is being registered by the Bandra Police.

“Bandra Police of Mumbai is registering a case against an unknown person in the case of firing outside the house of actor Salman Khan. Police started searching for the accused, and formed several teams to catch the accused,” the Mumbai Police was quoted as saying. It has also been revealed that Salman Khan was present at his residence when the scary incident took place.

For the unversed, a team of forensic experts is currently present outside the house of Salman Khan and gathering evidence as a part of investigation. The CCTV footage of suspected shooters has also emerged. Reflecting on the same, a crime branch official told Hindustan Times, “The CCTV footage quality is very poor, and it was dark, so the bike’s registration number was not clear. Both the rider and the pillion rider were wearing helmets. We are taking help of technical experts to a clear CCTV footage and get a few leads in the matter.”

