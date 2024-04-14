WATCH: CCTV footage of suspected shooters surfaces hours after gunshots fired outside Salman Khan’s residence

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing, weapons and death threats.

A few hours back, the shocking news of multiple gun shots fired outside Salman Khan’s house left everyone shocked. According to reports, in the early hours of April 14, gunfire was reported outside the actor’s residence in Mumbai. The incident occurred around 4.55 am. In the latest update, the CCTV footage from outside Salman Khan’s residence has surfaced featuring the suspected shooters.

CCTV Footage of suspected shooters emerges

Hours after the gunshots were fired at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house, CCTV footage of the suspected shooters has surfaced. The video features two accused fleeing on their motorbikes after firing at the actor’s residence. The video shows both individuals driving their bikes at a relative speed.

Take a look:

About the firing incident

It was reported by ANI this morning that two unidentified individuals opened fire with three shots outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, and three shots in the air. Following this, heavy police force has been deployed outside the superstar’s residence.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have initiated efforts and begun an investigation to track down the culprits by examining the CCTV footage. A while back, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch and the forensic team were seen carrying out their investigation. The incident has been reported at the Bandra Police Station and the process of filing an FIR is underway.

It was last year that Salman received a death threat from Canada-based infamous gangster Goldy Brar, who openly professed that the superstar was on his gang’s hit list. Earlier in the year, Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, along with another individual, following an email threatening Salman Khan at his Mumbai residence.

Following such threats, Khan travels with an elaborate security team. He was granted Y+ security after he reportedly received a death threat from the Bishnoi Gang.

Salman Khan's work front

On the professional front, Salman Khan had announced his next highly anticipated film, Sikandar on the auspicious occasion of Eid where he will be seen in the titular role. The film helmed by director AR Murugadoss is a collaboration with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. While making an official announcement, he had urged the audiences to watch Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, before enjoying his Sikandar the next year.