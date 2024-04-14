WATCH: CCTV footage of suspected shooters surfaces hours after gunshots fired outside Salman Khan’s residence

Hours after gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan’s residence; CCTV footage of suspected shooters has emerged on the internet.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Apr 14, 2024  |  11:53 AM IST |  5.4K
Salman Khan
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla and Harsh Kumar on X

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing, weapons and death threats.

A few hours back, the shocking news of multiple gun shots fired outside Salman Khan’s house left everyone shocked. According to reports, in the early hours of April 14, gunfire was reported outside the actor’s residence in Mumbai. The incident occurred around 4.55 am. In the latest update, the CCTV footage from outside Salman Khan’s residence has surfaced featuring the suspected shooters.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

CCTV Footage of suspected shooters emerges

Hours after the gunshots were fired at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house, CCTV footage of the suspected shooters has surfaced. The video features two accused fleeing on their motorbikes after firing at the actor’s residence. The video shows both individuals driving their bikes at a relative speed.

Related Stories

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again not clashing with Pushpa 2?
entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again not clashing with Pushpa 2?
Shahid Kapoor reviews Maidaan, requests audience to watch Ajay Devgn starrer
entertainment
Shahid Kapoor reviews Maidaan, requests audience to watch Ajay Devgn starrer

Take a look:


About the firing incident

It was reported by ANI this morning that two unidentified individuals opened fire with three shots outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, and three shots in the air. Following this, heavy police force has been deployed outside the superstar’s residence. 

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have initiated efforts and begun an investigation to track down the culprits by examining the CCTV footage. A while back, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch and the forensic team were seen carrying out their investigation. The incident has been reported at the Bandra Police Station and the process of filing an FIR is underway. 

It was last year that Salman received a death threat from Canada-based infamous gangster Goldy Brar, who openly professed that the superstar was on his gang’s hit list. Earlier in the year, Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, along with another individual, following an email threatening Salman Khan at his Mumbai residence. 

Following such threats, Khan travels with an elaborate security team. He was granted Y+ security after he reportedly received a death threat from the Bishnoi Gang.

Salman Khan's work front

On the professional front, Salman Khan had announced his next highly anticipated film, Sikandar on the auspicious occasion of Eid where he will be seen in the titular role. The film helmed by director AR Murugadoss is a collaboration with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. While making an official announcement, he had urged the audiences to watch Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, before enjoying his Sikandar the next year.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Credits: X
Advertisement

Latest Articles