One of three killers who murdered Amar Singh Chamkila is still alive; details REVEALED

Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were assassinated on March 8, 1988 at village Mehsampur by three unidentified assailants. One of the killers is claimed to be still alive as per a report.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Apr 14, 2024  |  01:29 PM IST |  410
Parineeti Chopra
Pic Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The highly-anticipated movie of the year Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra was released on April 12. The film is based on the life of a legendary Punjabi singer who was assassinated in the village Mehsampur at the age of 27. While the murder of both Chamkila and his wife Amarjot along with other band members remains a mystery, a recent report has claimed that one of the three killers of the singer is still alive.

One of Amar Singh Chamkila's killer is still alive

A recent report published in The Print has followed the unfortunate events that followed Amar Singh Chamkila’s brutal assassination on March 8, 1988. The report suggests that filmmaker Kabir Singh Chowdhry, who made a film on the slain singer called Mehsampur, now plans on making a film called Laal Pari. The film will be based on one of the three killers who murdered Chamkila and Amarjot.

“It’s going to be about one of the three killers, who is still alive. I spent time with him before making Mehsampur,” Kabir was quoted as saying.

In addition to this, the report also talks about the family that hosted Chamkila and Amarjot in Mehsampur on an unfortunate day blamed themselves for the killings, and left the country. Former sarpanch of Mehsampur, Surinder Singh, revealed that people would not come out of their houses “out of fear” and the “black day” became all that they could talk about.


Speaking about the family, Surinder said, “The family left soon after. There was a lot of badnami (slander). They could not stay here and had to migrate to Canada.”

The iconic singer of Punjab, Amar Singh Chamkila was a musical sensation in the ‘80s. Popularly known as the ‘Elvis Of Punjab’, Chamkila was known for his record-breaking songs. Despite this fact, his life was full of controversies as he dealt with threats from various extremist groups expressing displeasure over his raunchy tracks. 

The recently released Imtiaz Ali’s directorial; Amar Singh Chamkila stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role while Parineeti Chopra essayed the role of his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The eagerly-awaited film has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. It was released on Netflix on April 12 this week.  

ALSO READ: Pooja Bhatt condemns firing incident outside Salman Khan’s house; demands ‘stringent surveillance in Bandra’

About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Credits: The Print
