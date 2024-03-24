‘Shah Rukh Khan is as humble as he is successful’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after KKR's win against SRH during IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 recently commenced with unparalleled excitement. Last night, an electrifying clash took place between Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Following KKR's victory, SRK was seen taking an entire round of the field. Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu showered praise upon SRK, recalling their past meeting and lauding not only his remarkable success but also his humility.

Navjot Singh Sidhu recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan before he entered Bollywood

Yesterday, on March 23, following Kolkata Knight Riders' victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2024, Shah Rukh Khan took a victory lap around the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, waving at the spectators and expressing his gratitude for their support. During this momentous occasion, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared his thoughts about SRK in a chat with Star Sports.

Sidhu praised Shah Rukh as a symbol of respect and honor in the industry. He recounted hearing from Abhishek Bachchan that SRK was the most secure person in Bollywood, often providing encouragement to fellow actors. Sidhu reminisced about his own encounter with SRK at Model School ground during the actor's early days when he was working in television shows like Circus and Fauji.

Sidhu recalled asking Shah Rukh about his aspirations, to which SRK responded that he wanted to pursue a career in Bollywood. When Sidhu expressed concerns about the fierce competition in the industry, SRK's response left a lasting impression: "I don’t compete with anyone, I compete with myself." Sidhu vividly remembered this exchange, realizing then that Shah Rukh would go a long way. Sidhu added, “He is as humble as he is successful.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan had a remarkable 2023, marked by his blockbuster comeback with YRF's spy universe Pathaan. Following this success, he again ventured into the action thriller genre with Jawan, a collaboration with director Atlee. Additionally, he joined forces with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the comedy-drama Dunki.

Fans are eagerly anticipating announcements about his upcoming projects. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh is set to star in a directorial venture by Sujoy Ghosh, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.

