Shah Rukh Khan is 'doing well', manager Pooja Dadlani shares his health update; thanks fans for 'prayers'
Shah Rukh Khan's manager shared an update on his health on social media after the actor was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad because of dehydration.
Shah Rukh Khan was recently admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after he attended the playoff match of his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders. It was reported that he suffered from heat stroke and dehydration.
This news led to the superstar’s fans worrying about his health. But now, as a sigh of relief, Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, has shared an update on his health, revealing that he is doing well.
Shah Rukh Khan’s manager reveals the actor is doing well after being admitted to hospital
Today, May 23, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, who accompanied him to the recent KKR match in Ahmedabad, has now shared news about his health on X (formerly Twitter). She also expressed gratitude to SRK’s fans for their concern.
Pooja stated, “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern.”
Fan reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s manager’s tweet on his health
Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers were extremely relieved to hear the news about his well-being. Thanking his manager for the update, one person stated, “Oh God. Thank you, thank you, thank you! My heartbeat can slow down again. I can breathe!” Another user wrote, “Thank you so much for this update, we are all so relieved right now. Lots of love to @iamsrk, hope he gets well soon.”
A fan wished, “Please take good care of yourself @iamsrk … you are beyond precious to us all … love and hugs,” while another said, “King can't be down for long...can't wait for his celebrations in final now.”
Earlier, the news agency ANI reported that Shah Rukh Khan had been admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The actor was visited by his wife Gauri Khan as well as Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, his close friends and the co-owners of KKR.
On May 21, Shah Rukh was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where KKR faced off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. After KKR’s win, Shah Rukh was seen greeting all the players and taking a victory lap around the ground.
