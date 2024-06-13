Shah Rukh Khan’s 90s movies that still live in audiences' hearts

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most talented and popular actors in Indian cinema. Besides his latest films, SRK’s 90s movies are a treat to watch. After making his big screen debut in 1992 with the romantic drama Deewana, Shah Rukh went on to show his versatility in that era.

The superstar’s filmography from the 90s is a perfect blend of different genres. It established him as the King of romance and also showcased his prowess in negative roles. Here is a look at some of SRK’s 90s movies, which live in audiences’ hearts to date.

7 Best SRK’s 90s movies to captivate you:



1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar

Year of release: 1998

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the classic gems starring Shah Rukh Khan. In the film, he plays Rahul, whose best friend Anjali has deep feelings for him. However, Rahul falls for the new girl in their college, Tina. Years later, Rahul’s daughter makes it a mission to reunite him with Anjali.

2. Dil Se

Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

Director: Mani Ratnam

Writer: Mani Ratnam, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Year of release: 1998

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Dil Se is another one of the famous SRK movies. Based during a time of conflict, the film revolves around Amar, who falls for a mysterious woman. His life takes a turn after their encounter. Notably, Dil Se was screened at some of the most prestigious international film festivals.

3. Dil To Pagal Hai

Running Time: 3 hours

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Musical

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra, Tanuja Chandra, Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra

Year of release: 1997

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dil To Pagal Hai, a Yash Raj film, is among the beloved SRK 90s movies. Rahul, Nisha, and Pooja are members of a dance troupe. Nisha secretly harbors feelings for Rahul, but he ends up falling for Pooja. If you’re a fan of the romance genre, this one is surely worth a watch.

4. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Running Time: 3 hours 9 mins

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal

Director: Aditya Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 1995

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful Indian movies, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who went on to become an iconic on-screen couple. The film shows the story of Raj and Simran, who meet on a European trip. Raj falls in love with Simran, whose marriage has already been fixed somewhere else.

5. Karan Arjun

Running Time: 2 hours 55 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Action/Fantasy

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Raakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, Amrish Puri

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Writer: Sachin Bhowmick, Ravi Kapoor, Anwar Khan

Year of release: 1995

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Karan Arjun, one of the popular titles on the SRK 90s movies list, is about two brothers. Karan and Arjun wish to seek revenge for their father’s death but are k*lled in the process. They are reincarnated and ultimately find their way back to each other.

6. Darr

Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, Annu Kapoor

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Honey Irani, Javed Siddiqui

Year of release: 1993

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s most acclaimed acting performances came in Darr, in which he played an obsessive lover and a stalker. Rahul is obsessed with his classmate Kiran, who is engaged to Sunil, a navy officer. The film is a must-watch for any SRK fan.

7. Baazigar

Running Time: 3 hours 2 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil

Director: Abbas-Mustan

Writer: Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui

Year of release: 1993

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Baazigar is another one of the Shah Rukh Khan movies in which he portrays a negative role. In the film, he plays Ajay, who takes revenge on a businessman responsible for the hardships suffered by his family.

Other SRK 90s movies worth mentioning include his debut film Deewana, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam, Pardes, Baadshah, and many others. Later came films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chak De India, Om Shanti Om, and more.

The superstar has continued to rule Bollywood cinema and entertain his fans for over three decades. He has starred in many films in the recent past, like Pathaan and Jawan, that also deserve to be explored.

