Shah Rukh Khan’s 90s movies that still live in audiences' hearts
Are you a fan of Shah Rukh Khan’s earlier films? Presented below is a compilation of some of SRK’s 90s movies that are unmissable due to their entertainment value and his acting performances.
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most talented and popular actors in Indian cinema. Besides his latest films, SRK’s 90s movies are a treat to watch. After making his big screen debut in 1992 with the romantic drama Deewana, Shah Rukh went on to show his versatility in that era.
The superstar’s filmography from the 90s is a perfect blend of different genres. It established him as the King of romance and also showcased his prowess in negative roles. Here is a look at some of SRK’s 90s movies, which live in audiences’ hearts to date.
7 Best SRK’s 90s movies to captivate you:
1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
- Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar
- Year of release: 1998
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the classic gems starring Shah Rukh Khan. In the film, he plays Rahul, whose best friend Anjali has deep feelings for him. However, Rahul falls for the new girl in their college, Tina. Years later, Rahul’s daughter makes it a mission to reunite him with Anjali.
2. Dil Se
- Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta
- Director: Mani Ratnam
- Writer: Mani Ratnam, Tigmanshu Dhulia
- Year of release: 1998
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Dil Se is another one of the famous SRK movies. Based during a time of conflict, the film revolves around Amar, who falls for a mysterious woman. His life takes a turn after their encounter. Notably, Dil Se was screened at some of the most prestigious international film festivals.
3. Dil To Pagal Hai
- Running Time: 3 hours
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Musical
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Writer: Aditya Chopra, Tanuja Chandra, Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra
- Year of release: 1997
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Dil To Pagal Hai, a Yash Raj film, is among the beloved SRK 90s movies. Rahul, Nisha, and Pooja are members of a dance troupe. Nisha secretly harbors feelings for Rahul, but he ends up falling for Pooja. If you’re a fan of the romance genre, this one is surely worth a watch.
4. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
- Running Time: 3 hours 9 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal
- Director: Aditya Chopra
- Writer: Aditya Chopra
- Year of release: 1995
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful Indian movies, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who went on to become an iconic on-screen couple. The film shows the story of Raj and Simran, who meet on a European trip. Raj falls in love with Simran, whose marriage has already been fixed somewhere else.
5. Karan Arjun
- Running Time: 2 hours 55 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Fantasy
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Raakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, Amrish Puri
- Director: Rakesh Roshan
- Writer: Sachin Bhowmick, Ravi Kapoor, Anwar Khan
- Year of release: 1995
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5
Karan Arjun, one of the popular titles on the SRK 90s movies list, is about two brothers. Karan and Arjun wish to seek revenge for their father’s death but are k*lled in the process. They are reincarnated and ultimately find their way back to each other.
6. Darr
- Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, Annu Kapoor
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Writer: Honey Irani, Javed Siddiqui
- Year of release: 1993
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
One of Shah Rukh Khan’s most acclaimed acting performances came in Darr, in which he played an obsessive lover and a stalker. Rahul is obsessed with his classmate Kiran, who is engaged to Sunil, a navy officer. The film is a must-watch for any SRK fan.
7. Baazigar
- Running Time: 3 hours 2 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil
- Director: Abbas-Mustan
- Writer: Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui
- Year of release: 1993
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Baazigar is another one of the Shah Rukh Khan movies in which he portrays a negative role. In the film, he plays Ajay, who takes revenge on a businessman responsible for the hardships suffered by his family.
Other SRK 90s movies worth mentioning include his debut film Deewana, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam, Pardes, Baadshah, and many others. Later came films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chak De India, Om Shanti Om, and more.
The superstar has continued to rule Bollywood cinema and entertain his fans for over three decades. He has starred in many films in the recent past, like Pathaan and Jawan, that also deserve to be explored.
ALSO READ: 21 years of Chalte Chalte Quiz: Answer 8 questions to prove you’re Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji starrer’s forever fan