Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad's hospital after KKR match; Juhi Chawla-Jay Mehta visit actor

Shah Rukh Khan has been recently spotted at the matches of his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The superstar graced the qualifier yesterday, where KKR secured a victory and marched into the finals. Actress Juhi Chawla and her husband, Jay Mehta, co-owners of the team, were also present at the match.

It has now been reported that Shah Rukh was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after the game. Juhi and her husband were seen visiting the actor.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta visit Shah Rukh Khan who is admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital

In a video shared by the news agency ANI today, May 22, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta were captured in their car as they left the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad. They were visiting their close friend Shah Rukh Khan, who has reportedly been admitted there.

The tweet from the above-mentioned portal read, “Actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta leave from KD Hospital, in Ahmedabad. Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been admitted to the hospital. Details awaited.”

Watch the video here!

The news portal also revealed the reason behind Shah Rukh's admission to the hospital. The actor is suffering from dehydration. The tweet stated, "Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat due to heat stroke and dehydration: SP Rural."

Take a look here!

More about Shah Rukh Khan at KKR’s recent IPL match

The Kolkata Knight Riders faced off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta were seen in the stands passionately cheering for their team. SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam Khan accompanied him. Suhana’s friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda also graced the game.

After KKR won the match by 8 wickets, Shah Rukh took a victory lap on the ground and expressed gratitude to the spectators. He also did his iconic open-arm pose and interacted with players from both teams.

Pinkvilla wishes King Khan good health and a quick recovery!

