Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty starrer cult classic Baazigar to re-release as part of Retro Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Kajol starrer 1993 film Baazigar has become a cult classic. The romantic thriller directed by Abbas Mustan enjoys a huge fan following thanks to its dialogues, music, and outstanding performances, especially by King Khan. Now the latest news is that the film is re-releasing in cinemas as a part of the Retro Film Festival.

Baazigar to re-release in cinemas as a part of Retro Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and made the big announcement. Sharing a poster of the film's re-release, he wrote, "Flashback to a time when magic unfolded on the silver screen! Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic - Baazigar. As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I'm thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey. Let’s celebrate the timeless era of Bollywood together!"

Baazigar along with other films which are a part of the Retro Film Festival will be playing at Cinepolis cinemas.

Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar co-stars, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty also shared the big news on social media and made all the fans jump with excitement.

More about Baazigar

Directed by Abbas Mustan, Baazigar proved to be a landmark film for several artists related to the film back in 1993. While Shah Rukh Khan as Ajay Sharma/Vicky Malhotra established himself as one of the best actors, Shilpa Shetty also made a successful debut with the film. Dalip Tahil's character of Madan Chopra became one of the most memorable negative characters in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty's work front

After giving three back-to-back big grossers last year, SRK is now gearing up for his next film titled King which will bring him on the big screen along with his daughter Suhana Khan. The action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh while Siddharth Anand has come on board as a co-producer.

His upcoming films also include Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan. Both are two of the biggest films of YRF Spy Universe and are being eagerly anticipated by fans and the industry.

Kajol's upcoming projects include Do Patti also starring Kriti Sanon. The film has been directed by Kanika Dhillon. Apart from that, she is also doing a film called Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web show Indian Police Force also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She will be next seen in Shukhee 2 which is the sequel to her 2023 comedy drama Sukhee.