Shah Rukh Khan poses alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino; latter feels pleased to meet 'global movie star'

Shah Rukh Khan's fervor for sports is widely recognized. With ownership of various cricket teams and a profound love for football, he exemplifies his dedication to the sporting world. A recent heartwarming moment captured him playing football with his youngest son, AbRam, on their terrace.

Moreover, Khan recently embarked on a delightful trip to Doha, Qatar, gracing the AFC Final as a distinguished guest. A memorable highlight of his visit was a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who shared a photo alongside the actor, expressing his pleasure at the encounter.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gianni Infantino bond over their passion for sports

Gianni Infantino took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan, offering insights into their interaction. Infantino lauded Khan's extensive knowledge of sports, especially football. In the image, Gianni is dressed in a sharp black suit, while Khan dons semi-formal attire in hues of blue and grey.

The caption accompanying the post read, "It was my great pleasure to meet with global movie star, Shah Rukh Khan, in Doha during the AFC Asian Cup final. @iamsrk I was very happy to learn about your passion for sports, in particular our beautiful game. Good luck with your upcoming projects and I look forward to meeting you again soon at a FIFA event."

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

King Khan commenced 2023 with a bang by starring in the action-thriller Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. Alongside co-stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, the film garnered both critical acclaim and significant commercial success at the box office. Maintaining his streak of success, SRK followed up with another box office blockbuster, Jawan, achieving new milestones along the way.

He then played a notable role in Dunki, a heartfelt drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Appearing alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, the film resonated well with audiences, contributing to its success at the box office. Although the actor has yet to announce his next project, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming ventures.

