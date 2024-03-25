Shah Rukh Khan poses with KKR vice-captain Nitish Rana and his wife Saachi Marwah Rana; check out INSIDE PICS

Shah Rukh Khan is an Indian star with the biggest and warmest heart. The stories of him being gratuitous to his co-actors have been told multiple times by people who worked with him. A while ago, Saachi Marwah Rana, the wife of the vice-captain of SRK’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders Nitish Rana, shared some pictures with the Jawan star and penned an admiration post for him. Read on!

KKR vice-captain Nitish Rana’s wife drops unseen pictures with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan might be busy with filming his next projects after the success of Pathaan and Dunki, but he isn’t going to miss out on the opportunity to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders at the ongoing Indian Premiere League tournament. To encourage his boys and support them, he also made it to the stands at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to cheer for them. The King of Romance also later posed with many KKR players and their family members.

A while ago, Saachi Marwah Rana, the wife of KKR vice-captain Nitish Rana, took to Instagram and posted a couple of images with the Jawan star. The architectural designer was all smiles as she stood next to SRK and his manager along with her cricketer husband. Sharing the images, she also penned, “When someone leaves a seat for you at a table, celebrates you, and reminds you that you are who you are, that you’ve been given a purpose, and that all of that has a purpose. That moment & those People in life changes everything.”

Several other images of Shah Rukh with the family members of other players have also surfaced online. A fan page on Twitter shared an image in which he can be seen clicking pictures with the parents of Ramandeep Singh.

Another image shows him posing with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, an Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter.

One of the best players of KKR, Rinku Singh also shared a photo of SRK posing with his parents and sister. Sharing the image, he penned, “The ones who make my heart smile.”

In an earlier interview, King Khan informed that he will start shooting for his next project in March-April this year. Are you excited to see him on the big screen again?

