Shah Rukh Khan recalls losing parents at early age; shares things he learned during five-year break

Shah Rukh Khan is one of India's biggest superstars. His fame is not only limited to our nation but spread across the globe. He has featured in numerous blockbusters, the most recent being Dunki (2023). But the journey of SRK was not as smooth as it seemed. The actor lost his parents at an early age. He recently attended the World Government's Summit in Dubai, opened up about the same, and discussed what he learned during his five-year break.

Shah Rukh Khan on losing his parents at early age

During that summit, Shah Rukh Khan spoke with journalist Richard Quest not only about his career but also his long sabbatical, his dream at this juncture of life, and recalled the time he lost his parents.

Talking to Richard, Shah Rukh shared how he lost his parents at a young age and had to live life with great perseverance. He said, "When I was young, I lost my parents very early. I was a young orphan who had to work his way through it."

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his five-year break

When asked about his five-year-long sabbatical, SRK said that he had massive flops, and they did badly to him. He added that during the break, he learned to make the best pizza in the world, and he stopped listening to stories and wanted to tell stories.

"I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learnt perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones," he said.

When asked what his dream was, SRK added that when he started, he just wanted to survive, be able to get a week, month, or a year's work, and make sure his films do well. But eventually, he realized that his whole job had become more motivated towards bringing technology into the Indian film industry.

"I want to end my career, which is far from ending right now; I have a good 35 years to go. I want to make that film which the whole world likes, and then nobody on a big stage like this asks me, why haven't you crossed over? That film should cross me over. That's my dream," King Khan shared.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh had a wonderful 2023 as he gave three back-to-back blockbusters: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Recently, the actor opened up on his next project and shared that he is planning to commence shooting for the project in March-April 2024, signaling a much-anticipated return to the big screen. He also disclosed that his character in the upcoming film would be age-appropriate, even though he remains the central protagonist.

