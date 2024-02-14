Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind rejecting Slumdog Millionaire; says 'never' been offered work in Hollywood

During the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he was indeed offered the hosting role in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire by Danny Boyle. Despite being the host of the Indian version, Who Wants to be a Millionaire (Kaun Banega Crorepati), SRK declined the Hollywood opportunity, leading Anil Kapoor to eventually assume the role.

Khan's disclosure sheds light on a moment of intersection between his Bollywood and Hollywood ventures, marking an interesting connection between his hosting stint and the offer from the acclaimed filmmaker.

Here’s why SRK turned down Slumdog Millionaire

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged his association with Slumdog Millionaire, mentioning his close relationship with director Danny Boyle. However, he declined the movie role due to his commitment to hosting Who Wants to be a Millionaire (Kaun Banega Crorepati) on television. Shah Rukh expressed discomfort with the dishonest and deceitful character of the host in the film's narrative. He said, “I was cheating and being dishonest as the host (in the movie). So I just found that it’s very strange that I’m being a host (on KBC) and I’m cheating in the film. So I explained to Mr Boyle that I wouldn’t like to do it, please, and there are way better actors than me. And I think Mr Anil Kapoor did it and he was fantastic as the host.”

Shah Rukh Khan on working in Hollywood

Discussing his Hollywood prospects, Shah Rukh Khan clarified that despite conversations, he has not received any concrete offers for substantial crossover work. During the World Government Summit 2024, where he was among the two Indians invited, he candidly shared, "I've honestly mentioned this, and it's hard for people to believe. So, I'll tell you with complete honesty – nobody has presented me with any substantial crossover work. While I've conversed with individuals in the English and American film industry, I'm yet to receive any enticing opportunities." The Dunki actor emphasised the absence of concrete offers amidst conversations with industry figures from the West.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

Shah Rukh Khan marked a spectacular debut in the YRF spy universe with the blockbuster Pathaan in early 2023. Building on this triumph, his thrilling action film Jawan garnered widespread attention at the box office. Wrapping up the year on a high, SRK's comedy-drama Dunki, released in December, enchanted audiences, winning hearts with its delightful storyline.

Anticipation runs high among fans for the revelation of the actor's upcoming projects, as they eagerly await the cinematic treasures he will unfold on the screen next.

