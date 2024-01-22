PIC: Hrithik Roshan promises precious gift to sister Sunaina Roshan on her birthday; Rakesh Roshan extends wishes

Hrithik Roshan is a commendable actor and an equally talented dancer. Moreover, he’s a man who shares a close bond with his family, especially with his sister Sunaina Roshan. On her birthday, the actor penned a short and sweet post and promised her a precious birthday gift. Read on to know what that is.

Hrithik Roshan pens a sweet note for sister Sunaina Roshan on her birthday

Be it Raksha Bandhan or birthday, Hrithik Roshan never misses the opportunity to shower love on his lovely ender sister Sunaina Roshan. Today, as she celebrates her birthday, the actor took to social media and penned yet another heartfelt note for her. He also shared a childhood picture of himself with his ‘didi’ followed by a single photo of Sunaina. Dropping those images, he penned, “My gift to you this year my dear didi, is going to be bonding time. Just you and me. Brother and sister. I love you and I miss you. Happy Birthday Didi.”

Check out his post:

Rakesh Roshan wishes daughter Sunaina Roshan on her birthday

A couple of hours ago, actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also took to social media and shared a picture with his daughter and wished her well on her big day. He penned, “Keep smiling keep shining & always know you are loved beyond measure. Your strong spirits & kind hearts are a blessing to any parents. Lots of love and happiness. Happy Birthday.”

Check out his post:

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik assistant director in many movies, worked as a child actor in some and danced in a couple of songs prior to getting his big break with dad Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel. Soon after he became a sought-after name in the Indian film industry and was cast in many hot movies like Fiza, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Vikram Vedha, and more. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Fighter with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others. Subsequently, he is also filming for War 2.

