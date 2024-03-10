Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan’s pic with Rihanna from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala goes VIRAL

A week ago, almost all of Bollywood flew to Jamnagar, Gujarat to be part of the star-studded lavish gala that Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted for their son Anant Ambani and his soon-to-be wife Radhika Merchant. On the first day of the 3-day event, international singing sensation Rihanna performed for the guests. Now, a picture from the event went viral featuring Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and others.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and others pose with Rihanna

Days after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar concluded, an unseen picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan posing with Rihanna went viral online. In the image, the King of Romance can be seen standing next to the international singer, looking dapper in a black suit. Standing next to her is the soon-to-be bride Radhika in a multi-hued fringe dress. The starry fame also features The Archies star Suhana, Anant, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta.

Take a look:

Aamir Khan revealed why he performed with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Jamnagar

Among the thousands of guests who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala were stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. On the day when the sangeet was hosted, the three Khans took over the stage. During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, the PK actor was asked why he performed at Anant and Radhika’s bash and not at his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding.

Responding to the question, the star said, “I danced at my daughter’s wedding too (laughs). I performed at Mukesh’s celebrations because he is a dear friend. Nita, Mukesh, I, and the kids, we are like family. I perform at their functions, and they at ours.”

Akshay Kumar talks about his high-energy performance at the Ambani party

While talking to Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar revealed that he took over the stage at the soiree at around 3 in the morning. Sharing his experience of attending the gala, he said, “It was grand of course, but besides that the Ambani family was so loving and caring, they left no stone unturned to make everyone feel included.”

