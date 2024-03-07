Aamir Khan reveals why he danced at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala and not at Ira-Nupur's big day

Even days after, the internet is abuzz with the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani with his fiancé Radhika Merchant that took place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Among several Bollywood celebrities, Mr. Perfectionist AKA Aamir Khan also became a part of the grand union. His dance performance with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on Naatu Naatu grabbed everyone’s attention. Now, recently, the actor hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on his Instagram where a fan asked him why he didn’t dance at his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding but performed at Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant’s pre-wedding bash.

Aamir Khan on performing at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala

Recently, Aamir Khan hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, where he was flooded with several questions from his fans. During the live session, a fan went on to ask Khan why did he not perform at his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding but performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Responding to the same, Aamir said, “I danced at my daughter’s wedding too (laughs). I performed at Mukesh’s celebrations because he is a dear friend. Nita, Mukesh, I, and the kids, we are like family. I perform at their functions, and they at ours.”

Aamir Khan on Sitaare Zameen Par

In addition to this, a fan also queried the actor about his eagerly-anticipated sequel to Taare Zameen Par which is titled, Sitaare Zameen Par. Talking about the film, the actor shared that it would be the next level to the first film. According to him, as much as TZP makes you cry, opposed to that, SZP will make you laugh and entertain you.

It is worth mentioning that Aamir Khan was seen grooving to the song Masti Ki Paathshala from his film Rang De Basanti with his daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare and Mithila Palkar at Ira Khan’s wedding with Nupur which took place earlier this year in January.

On the other hand, at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala, Aamir took over the stage with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as they danced their heart out on Oscar-winning song, Naatu Naatu and also recreated their iconic steps from their own hit songs, such as Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din and Chaiyya Chaiyya.

