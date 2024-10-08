Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan receives perfect birthday wish from Farah Khan highlighting their ‘effortless friendship’ with UNSEEN pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and renowned interior designer Gauri Khan is celebrating her birthday today (October 8, 2024). As the diva turns a year more beautiful and wiser, she receives one of the sweetest and most heartfelt birthday wishes from none other than Farah Khan. Farah shared some unseen pictures with Gauri and expressed her love and affection and it simply proves their 'effortless friendship'.

In the first picture, the duo is seen posing with cheerful, bright smiles on their faces. The second photo, taken at a party, shows them posing together in dim lighting. In the third picture, Farah captures Gauri looking up at the sky, making for an adorable moment that’s hard to miss.

Khan captioned the post, "Happy birthday @gaurikhan . I love that our effortless friendship fits in perfectly with my laziness, needless to say. I♥️U".

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story began in the late 1980s when they met as teenagers in Delhi. After a six-year courtship, the couple tied the knot on October 25, 1991, overcoming cultural differences and family resistance.

They welcomed their first child, Aryan Khan, in 1997, followed by their daughter, Suhana Khan, in 2000. In 2013, the couple expanded their family through surrogacy with the birth of their youngest son, AbRam Khan.

Throughout the years, Shah Rukh and Gauri have remained one of Bollywood’s most beloved and enduring couples, setting a beautiful example of love and commitment.

During an old appearance on Farah's chat show, King Khan spoke his heart out and said that he genuinely feels he follows what Gauri says, emphasizing that their relationship is a two-way street where give-and-take is essential.

Reflecting on his early days in the film industry, he mentioned how it was common for married actors to be linked with various heroines, but Gauri never questioned him about meeting any co-stars.

He described their bond as secure and clean. Shah Rukh also shared that no matter how late he comes home, he always freshens up to spend time with Gauri and their kids, never using work fatigue as an excuse.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in King with daughter Suhana Khan. Sujoy Ghosh's directorial will also feature Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

