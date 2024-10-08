Gauri Khan's BIRTHDAY: When Shah Rukh Khan's wife designed his costume for THIS Baazigar song

Born as Gauri Chhibber, Gauri Khan is a successful film producer and interior designer. Often referred to as the queen of Mannat, Gauri is married to Bollywood's King of Romance, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan. She has produced her husband Shah Rukh's movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and more. SRK's wife, Gauri Khan designed his costume for a Baazigar song. We aren't claiming this, Gauri confirmed it four years ago.

Back in 2019, Gauri Khan revealed that she was behind Shah Rukh Khan's look in Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen, the famous song from Baazigar. Gauri dropped two pictures featuring SRK in her costume from the sets of Baazigar. Shah Rukh's outfit consisted of a legwarmer tee, a red shirt, and hand-painted jeans.

"Can’t believe I designed this look in the 90s... Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand-painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way," she wrote in the caption.

Don't miss how Gauri recalled her 90s work:

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Gauri Khan got candid about designing Shah Rukh Khan's outfits for his films. Gauri revealed that she designed his looks in six movies and called her work a "disaster".

Speaking about Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein, the designer expressed that she was quite fascinated by Shah Rukh's look in the song. Gauri reminisced that she was in her 20s back then while adding that it was "great fun" and she enjoyed designing his outfit until Karan Johar came into their lives.

Advertisement

Recalling what KJo advised her, the designer shared that he questioned her designing skills for Shah Rukh. Gauri then admitted that she realized that it was not her "best" outfit. Gauri added that she handed over the designing department to Karan for SRK's future projects back then.

Gauri Khan married Shah Rukh Khan on October 25, 1991. They co-founded Red Chillies Entertainment in 2002. The couple has three kids, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam. Aryan and Suhana were born in 1997 and 2000 respectively. Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed AbRam via surrogacy in 2013.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Gauri Khan revealed Shah Rukh Khan ‘nearly pulled out’ Aryan during her labor and then said ‘It was not gruesome’