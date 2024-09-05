King: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to start shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s next in THIS month? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana have been trending online lately. In August, the actor revealed during a media event at the 77th Locarno Film Festival that he is collaborating on an action film directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Recently, reports have emerged indicating that the father-daughter pair is gearing up to start filming in January 2025.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama that since the makers want to shoot for the film in specific weather conditions in Europe, they intend to take King on floors in January next year. Having said that, Shah Rukh Khan wants “to make King a spectacle for the big screen”. Therefore, he is working hard with director Sujoy Ghosh and producer Siddharth Anand to “get the script and action sequences right.”

The informant also told the publication that the upcoming action-thriller will be a full-length two-character film played by SRK and Suhana. They will be joined by Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist. “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are looking to bring King by mid-2026,” the source added. For those unknown, the movie is also produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sid’s Marflix. While SRK will be leading the show, The Archies actress will be playing his protégé to fight down Junior Bachchan.

Advertisement

Apart from them, reports also suggested that actor Abhay Verma is also part of the stellar cast. According to sources close to the development, the team of King has cast Munjya fame to play a key catalyst in the action-packed thriller. A close source told Pinkvilla that he has bagged a key role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. “He is excited to venture into this tentpole feature film,” the source added. Soon after we broke the news, Verma took to his social media to indirectly confirm the speculations.

A couple of months ago, Pinkvilla was the first one to report that music composer and playback singer Anirudh Ravichander will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after Jawan. “King is a one of its kind action thriller, that will introduce a new flavor of action to the audience. Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Sujoy Ghosh understand the importance of BGM for a film in this space and have roped in the best in business – Anirudh,” we were informed.

Advertisement

We also unearthed that the pre-production work for King has already begun and the makers are aiming to make an announcement via a proper video asset. Additionally, Anirudh is already working on the theme music for the film. Ravichander made his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood with Atlee Kumar’s Jawan.

While talking at the 77th Locarno Film Festival held this year, the Pathaan actor officially announced being part of the movie. He said in a viral video, “The next film that I am doing is King. I have to start working on it, lose some weight, stretch a little so my groins don’t get caught while I am doing action.”

At the event, Khan also added that he has been thinking about it for 6-7 years. When he told Ghosh that he wanted to do something that is more age-centric, the filmmaker pitched him the subject. Apart from King, the megastar is also reportedly brainstorming with Aditya Chopra for Pathaan 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan confirms King with Sujoy Ghosh; says, 'I have been thinking about it since 6-7 years