Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Title Track OUT: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon flaunt quirky moves in catchy song

The release of the highly anticipated movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is just around the corner, and excitement is soaring. Shahid Kapoor's return to the romantic comedy genre after a significant hiatus, coupled with his first-time collaboration with Kriti Sanon, has generated immense enthusiasm among fans.

The trailer has offered a glimpse into the fun and entertainment awaiting viewers, while the music album has already set the mood with its infectious tunes. Now, adding to the excitement, the title track of the film has been released—a lively and upbeat number that is sure to get everyone grooving.

Title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been released

On Monday, January 29, the makers of the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya unveiled a fresh addition to its soundtrack: the title track. Crafted by Raghav and Tanishk Bagchi, the song boasts an infectious melody that is sung by the duo themselves alongside Asees Kaur, with the lyrics penned by Bagchi. Adding to the song's allure is the choreography by Shaik Jani Basha.

The track itself is a vibrant and quirky tune, complete with a catchy hook step that is bound to have audiences tapping their feet. In the accompanying visuals, lead stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon steal the spotlight as they don shimmering party attire, exuding charisma and showcasing their undeniable on-screen chemistry through their playful and spirited dance moves.

Fan reactions to title track of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Fans heaped praise upon the song in the comments section under the YouTube video soon after it was released.

About Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and its previously released songs

Prior to the release of the title track, two captivating songs were unveiled from the album of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story.

The first, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, is a high-energy dance number featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, igniting the screen with their dynamic moves. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is sung by Bagchi and Romy, with lyrics penned by Neeraj Rajawat.

Following suit, Akhiyaan Gulaab presents a groovy romantic melody, composed, sung, and written by Mitraz. This track beautifully captures the sizzling chemistry between the lead stars.

The film narrates the unconventional love story of Aryan, who finds himself enamored with SIFRA, a robot. As she enters his life and meets his family, chaos and laughter ensue. Legendary actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia further enrich the cast with their presence.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya promises to entertain audiences as it hits theaters during Valentine’s Week on February 9.

