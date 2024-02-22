Shahid Kapoor on not getting benefit of Pankaj Kapur's name in Bollywood: 'Character actors don't have any power'

From being a background dancer in films to being one of the most appreciated Bollywood stars, Shahid Kapoor has come a long way. His latest romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has also been received well by the audience. Shahid, who has been in Bollywood for over 20 years, recently opened up about not getting any benefits in the industry for being the son of acclaimed actor Pankaj Kapur.

Shahid Kapoor on not getting any benefit in the industry despite being the son of Pankaj Kapur

It was a long period of struggle for Shahid Kapoor before he got his first film, Ishq Vishk, as a lead actor in 2003. He worked as a background dancer in films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal and did a few music videos, too. Recently, during a conversation with Neha Dhupia for the first episode of her show No Filter Neha season 6, Shahid revealed how he didn't get any benefit in the industry despite being the son of Pankaj Kapur and had to start like a struggler.

"See, everybody says 'Pankaj Kapur ka beta hai' and all that, but character actors don't have any power. Only stars and superstars and big film directors and producers have power. So it's not a big deal. Secondly, I actually stayed with my mom. I never told anybody because my parents were separated, so there was this whole pride thing that 'I don't want to say anything to anybody.' So I never told anybody. Actually, I told my dad that I have signed a film after I signed it. He didn't even know." said Shahid.

Advertisement

Further explaining his point, Shahid added, "So people have this certain impression, but aisa nahi hota hai (It doesn't happen like that). Also, my grandfather was a lecturer in Ludhiana. His son wanted to be an actor, which was actually an impossible dream. And his father told him, 'Beta, you are on your own. You go figure it out. I am with you, but you are on your own. If you are worthy, you'll get there, and that's what pretty much my relationship with my dad is. I might ask him for things here and there as an actor, his opinion, any gyaan (knowledge) that I can get from him. But I don't want to take his name and get somewhere. I want to get somewhere because I deserve it. He made it like that, and he expects the same from me, and I'd expect the same from my children. I don't know how practically possible that is, but that is how I'd want it to be,"

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur's films together

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur worked together for the first time in the 2011 film Mausam. The film was directed by Pankaj while Shahid played the lead role along with Sonam Kapoor. Later, the father-son duo shared the screen in the 2015 film Shaandaar and the 2022 film Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor on the work front

Shahid Kapoor's latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, also starring Kriti Sanon in the lead, was released on Feb 9. The film started slow but, thanks to good word of mouth, managed to stay afloat at the box office. The film has made a business of Rs 60.75 crore in India so far and a worldwide gross of Rs 106 crore.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor reacts to Kabir Singh receiving mixed responses: 'I'm not here to convince you to like a character'