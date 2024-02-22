Shahid Kapoor reacts to Kabir Singh receiving mixed responses: 'I'm not here to convince you to like a character'

Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is one of the most acclaimed films. Even though it was a hit film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial received mixed responses from the netizens. During the first episode of No Filter Neha Season 6, Shahid opened up about his 2019 film and said that he respects everyone's different opinions.

Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh getting mixed responses

On the first episode of No Filter Neha Season 6 witnessed the graceful appearance of Shahid Kapoor. The actor had a candid chat about various topics with the host-actress Neha Dhupia.

During the episode, Shahid was asked if anything would change his mind to not accept the role of Kabir Singh if he could given a time machine. To this, the actor said that he would change nothing.

Shahid continued, "You don't Kabir, great. I'm not here to convince you to like a character. I'm here to be the character. That is what cinema should be. It should be able to create conversation, it should be able to represent society honestly so we actually sit down and talk about it. My job was to play the character. Everybody else's job is to decide what they felt about it and that's great. We should talk about that if something is unacceptable to a certain set of people, they should be able to say that but nobody should be able to say, 'You cannot make something like this.' That does not make any sense."

He further added, "Creative freedom has to be there. You have to be able to do different things. We live in a society where we have to accept different opinions. So I'm very happy with everybody's opinions and respectful of everybody's opinions.

About Kabir Singh

Speaking about the story of Kabir Singh, the romantic story starts at Delhi Medical College. Kabir Rajdheer Singh is a great student and a senior medical student who struggles with anger control. Preeti Sikka (Kiara Advani), a junior student, captures his heart, and he becomes intensely devoted to her. Preeti's family is against their plans to wed her to a different man. Kabir gets into a disagreement with Preeti and his family at the bachelor party of his older brother and then overindulges in booze and drugs, knocking himself out for two days.

When Kabir awakens, he discovers that Preeti has wed someone else, and his father kicks him out of the house for causing a commotion at his brother's wedding. Kabir now secures employment in the best hospital in the city. But after losing Preeti, he becomes a womanizer and alcoholic.

Meanwhile, Shahid was recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It marks the first collaboration between Shahid and Kriti Sanon. In the film, Shahid Kapoor portrayed the character of Aryan Agnihotri, a robotics engineer. He fell in love with SIFRA (Kriti Sanon), a robot. Aryan decided to take the unconventional step of introducing SIFRA to his family with plans to marry her, leading to chaotic events.

Veteran actor Dharmendra played the role of Shahid’s grandfather, while Dimple Kapadia portrayed his aunt, who headed the robotics company where he worked. Notably, Janhvi Kapoor made a cameo appearance towards the movie's end, teasing the possibility of a sequel.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the film was released in theaters on February 9, 2024.

