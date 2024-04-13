Shahid Kapoor reviews Ajay Devgn-led Maidaan; says ‘Good films deserve to be seen’

On the occasion of Eid, Ajay Devgn dropped his second release of 2024, Maidaan. The biographical sports drama based on the life of ace football coach Syed Abdul Rahim locked horns with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Among the scores of people who watched the film was Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor. Like an ardent supporter, he was quick to pen his positive review of it and urged his fans to watch the movie. Read on!

Shahid Kapoor reviews Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan

After starring in the supernatural horror film Shaitaan, earlier this year, Ajay Devgn was seen playing the role of acclaimed football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan. Shahid Kapoor was among the first ones to enjoy the movie in a cinema hall. Hence, he quickly took to his Instagram stories to heap praises on Ajay’s performance and the team’s hard work.

Sharing the poster of the movie, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor penned, “Really enjoyed watching Maidaan today. Such a well made well performed film. Go watch it guys. This is a genuine candid post you all. Good films deserve to be seen. All the best to the entire team.”

Take a look:

Bollywood stars laud Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan

Not just Shahid, many other stars also shared their two cents about the movie on social media. In his review, Karan Johar penned, “Have heard the most incredible things about MAIDAAN!! I also can’t wait to watch what is universally touted as @ajaydevgn’s career best performance! @iamitrsharma @boney.kapoor @zeestudiosofficial.”

Varun Dhawan also gave a shout-out to the film. “Hearing such incredible stuff about this film and the performances specially the last 30 minutes booking my tickets today,” he penned on his IG stories. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote that he watched Maidaan and is sure that it will make ‘make every Indian proud’.

His post read, “I watched “maidan”. It is a true story that will make every Indian proud of our certain national achievements that unfortunately most of us don’t know about. A must watch. Congratulations to producer Boney Kapur, director Amit Sharma, and to Ajay Devgan who has given a mind-blowing performance.” The film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in key roles.

