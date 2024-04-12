Top Opening Day of 2024 In Hindi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 3rd; Maidaan 9th

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha, and Maidaan directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and others released to disappointing numbers at the Indian Box Office on their opening day despite it being a holiday. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was the preferred film of the two for majority cinegoers but that hardly means anything when the numbers are this low, especially for a front-loaded actioner.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Takes The 3rd Biggest Opening Among Hindi Films In 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan took an opening of around Rs 15 crores nett (Rs 18.50 crore gross) and emerged as the third best opener of 2024 in India among Hindi films, only behind Fighter and Shaitaan. The advance bookings prior to the release suggested a much lower opening day but then there was an anomalous increase in the speed of sales in the last few hours, which pushed the estimations up. That was complimented by decent spot bookings for the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff actioner. Internationally, the collections were relatively better. In two days, the film has garnered around 1.15 million dollars (Rs 9.50 crores gross) and that takes the global day 1 to around Rs 28 crores, including previews.

Maidaan Takes The 9th Biggest Opening Among Hindi Films In 2024

Maidaan took a dismal start of around Rs 4 crores nett on its opening day. It emerged as the eighth biggest opener of 2024, behind Fighter, Ajay Devgn's own Shaitaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Crew, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, Yodha and Crakk. To note, these collections came on a Eid Holiday. Including the paid previews on 10th night, Maidaan sits at collections of around Rs 6 crores nett (Rs 7.25 crores gross). Internationally too, Maidaan is not getting the desired collections as it has grossed in the vicinity of 100k (Rs 85 lakhs gross) dollars worldwide in 2 days. The total collections of Maidaan currently stand at Rs 8-8.25 crores gross.

The Astronomically High Budgets Of Shaitaan And Maidaan Don't Help Their Prospects

Both the movies are witnessing a drop in their collections on the day after Eid. Maidaan's relative hold looks to be much better than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The astronomical budgets of both films mean that none of them is going anywhere as far as the final numbers go.

