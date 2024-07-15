Sharvari Wagh is ready to pack a punch as she begins prep for Alpha starring Alia Bhatt; gives major Monday Motivation: PICS

Sharvari Wagh has been basking in the success of her recently released films Munjya and Maharaj. Both the films have done well, and the actress has become the next big thing for sure. She is now all geared up to star in an action film alongside Alia Bhatt and be a part of the YRF Spy Universe. The title of the film was recently revealed and now it looks like the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress is in prep mode for her role.

Sharvari Wagh drops pictures from her prep session for Alpha

The YRF Spy Universe film Alpha is all set to begin filming soon and days before the shooting starts Sharvari Wagh seems to have started working out. She dropped a couple of pictures of her on her social media. She looks intense in a white sports bra and black tracks. The actress has tied her hair in a French ponytail and strikes intense pose as she is ready to pack some punches.

Sharing these pictures, Sharvari captioned it as, “Never miss a Monday #MondayMotivation.”

Check it out:

Sharvari urged fans and people on the internet to never miss a Monday workout by belting out a series of images that shows off how ripped and in shape she is currently!

Alpha’s title announcement video

On July 5, the makers of Alpha released a video to unveil the title of the film. It also teases the catchy background music.

Advertisement

The actress is heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher me ek jungle hai aur jungle me humesha raj karega Alpha (The first letter of the Greek alphabet and the motto of our program. The first, the fastest, the bravest. Look carefully; there is a jungle in every city, and the jungle is always ruled by the Alpha).”

The video ends with a message saying, “Filming Now.” The caption of the post reads, “It’s the time of the ALPHA.. Girls! @shivrawail | @yrf | #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Sharvari Wagh’s work front

Sharvari will be next seen in the much-awaited Nikkhil Advani film Vedaa and then in Aditya Chopra’s Alpha being directed by the acclaimed young director from YRF, Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame!