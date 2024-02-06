Shatrughan Sinha recalls fight with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaala Patthar set; reveals how their rivalry started

Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Both of them did several films together in the 1970s and 1980s. In a recent interview, Sinha spoke about his rivalry with Big B and discussed in detail a particular fight scene between them from the 1979 action drama film Kaala Pathaar.

Shatrughan Sinha on Amitabh Bachchan

In an interview with Zoom, Shatrughan Sinha revealed that his rivalry with Amitabh Bachchan starred on the sets of Yash Chopra's 1979 action drama film Kaala Pathaar. He stated that a particular fight scene in the film was altered in Big B's favor. He said “It was not intentional. We were shooting amicably. There was a fight scene between me and Amitabh which had choreographed by fight master Shetty. While fighting, at one point, my dupe falls and his dupe puts a spade on my dupe’s neck. I was watching all of it while sitting in a corner because I don’t interfere in a film’s shooting."

He further added: "We have been friends since our struggle days. But in those days, ab romanch ka chakkar raha ho ya romance ka chakkar raha ho, uss samay kuch hua.. (Now whether it was due to romance or thrill, but something happened at that time). I told them this was not in the script but Amitabh’s team approved of the scene.”

Sinha said that he protested against the change in scene but to no avail. He said that the decision of who was stronger could not be made that day. Apart from Kaala Pathaar, the duo also did films like Dostana, Shaan and Naseeb. Later on, Sinha stopped doing films with Big B. “A lot of films were being made, but I had to amicably leave some of them. I also returned the signing amount to a few of them,” he added.

About Kaala Patthar

Kaala Patthar is produced and directed by Yash Chopra and written by Salim-Javed. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh among others.

