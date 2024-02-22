Shatrughan Sinha 'regrets' saying no to Sholay and Deewaar; reveals why he hasn’t watched the movies till date

It's difficult to imagine anyone other than Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra playing the iconic characters of Jai and Veeru in the classic movie Sholay by Ramesh Sippy. However, Shatrughan Sinha, a seasoned actor, recently revealed that he was initially considered for the role of Jai. In a recent interview, Shatrughan mentioned that Ramesh Sippy had patiently waited for his availability for Sholay, but his busy schedule prevented him from taking up the project. He also shared that he had declined significant roles in other famous films like Deewaar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Shor, directed by Manoj Kumar.

Shatrughan Sinha reveals regretting saying no to Sholay and Deewaar

During a recent interaction with Sahitya AajTak 2024, Shatrughan Sinha mentioned that Ramesh Sippy offered him the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, which was mentioned in Sippy's book. He tried to find time for the film, but his schedule was packed with many other projects. Ramesh Sippy couldn't provide fixed dates for the duration he needed him, as he wanted Sinha to block all his dates for Sholay, which wasn't feasible.

He said, “I was offered Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Sholay. Ramesh Sippy has written this in his book. I tried to take out dates for the film but I was doing so many films. I was very busy and Ramesh ji wasn’t able to tell me fixed dates for what duration he needs me. He wanted me to block all my dates for Sholay that couldn’t be done. I feel that I should have done that film. I didn’t do it. But I also feel happy for Amitabh Bachchan, who got such a big break with Sholay and he went on to become the national icon.”

Shatrughan also admitted regretting for not accepting roles in these movies, mentioning that he has never seen them because of that decision. He added, “Deewaar film was also offered to me but I couldn’t do it. You can call it human error par jo hogaeya woh hogaeya (what happened, happened). But I am happy for Amitabh and he did well in those films.” He further mentioned that he hasn't watched these two films to this day because he regrets not accepting the roles in them. “ Because I should have done those films and I didn’t do it, I haven’t watched these two films till date because I regretted my decision.”

He also mentioned that Manoj Kumar visited his house several times and wanted to cast him in Shor. Manoj Kumar aimed to complete the film in four months, but Shatrughan Sinha was willing to allocate eight months. However, the film took 16 months to complete. He regrets not accepting the role and admits to never watching Shor or any other films he declined.

