Kalki 2898 AD: Is Amitabh Bachchan’s young look result of de-aging technology? Here’s what we know

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated projects of 2024 which has already generated a huge amount of buzz on social media and amongst movie lovers. Recently, makers have unveiled the first look of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama from the flick which has taken the internet by storm.

But what has garnered more attention is the young look of the senior actor. So, are makers of Kalki used VFX technology behind this or is there something else that you may not know? Find out!

Are makers of Kalki 2898 AD using de-aging technology for Amitabh Bachchan’s young look?

As per detailed analysis, it can be said that makers are using de-aging technology to make Big B look young. This technology has been used in many classic Hollywood flicks. De-aging is a visual effects method that makes an actor or actress appear younger, particularly during flashback scenes. This is frequently performed by computer-generated imagery (CGI) overlays or touch-ups.

The clip where young Ashwatthama is shown fighting a battle completely represents Amitabh Bachchan’s young look from the era of the 80s which signifies that makers have used this technology to create Amitabh’s look. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Also, the makers of the sci-fi thriller have beautifully focused on the detailed work of Amitabh Bachchan’s facial marks which can be looked for in the clip as the difference between a young look and the old look showcases head marks on the left side just like young Ashwatthama may have received during battle. This again shows that the makers of Kalki are going to leave any stone unturned to make all the characters look authentic.

Watch Amitabh Bachchan's character glimpse

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and several others in key parts. It has also been stated that Kamal Haasan will portray the antagonist in the film.

C Aswani Dutt produced Kalki 2898 AD under the name of Vyjayanthi Movies, and Santhosh Narayanan composed the film's background score. Serbian cinematographers Djordje Stojiljkovic and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao are in charge of the camera work and editing, respectively.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Meet Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama in new powerful glimpse; Watch