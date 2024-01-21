Shefali Shah arrives in Ayodhya; calls Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony 'biggest cultural moment'

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration is scheduled for January 22, and numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, and Randeep Hooda, have been invited to the ceremony. Ahead of the big day, Shefali Shah from Delhi Crime has arrived in Ayodhya.

Shefali Shah reaches Ayodhya for Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Recently, Shefali Shah arrived in Ayodhya to attend the grand opening ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. In a recent video posted by the official Press Trust of India (PTI) handle, Shefali Shah shared her joy. She said, “I am honoured to be here (Ayodhya). It (Pran Pratishtha) is one of the biggest cultural moments that our country and we as Indians can experience. I am just feeling so proud being an Indian. The culture in our country is so rich but we are pretty unaware of it. So this is like wow.”

More details about Shri Ram Mandir inauguration

According to various sources, the start of the construction work for the revered temple is scheduled for January 22, 2024. This important occasion, marking the placement of the idol of Ram Lalla on the temple premises, will have Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

The detailed inauguration festivities commenced with a series of religious rituals beginning on January 16. About 7000 guests, including 4000 ascetics and revered figures from various regions of the country, have been invited to participate in this sacred event.

The committee managing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, under the guidance of the Ram Mandir Trust, has implemented several measures to ensure the smooth execution of the opening ceremony. It has also been revealed that devotees entering the temple premises will get a chance to have a distant view of Lord Ram Lalla from a distance of 320 feet. Visitors will be able to visit Kuber Tila and the Yatri Facilitation Centre. The inauguration will witness the exclusive involvement of the current priests dedicated to Ram Lalla's service and worship.

Famous personalities, including newly-married Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, and more, have started arriving in Ayodhya for the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir. They were seen at the airport, en route to the sacred city for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

