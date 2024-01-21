WATCH: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram, Anupam Kher and more head to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony
Recently, Bollywood celebs were spotted leaving for Ayodhya ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22.
Ahead of January 22, which marks a momentous day for India as Ayodhya gears up for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir, Bollywood celebs were seen leaving for the inauguration ceremony. Newlyweds Randeep Hooda ad Lin Laishram, veteran actor Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi and many others were spotted at the airport today as they were heading to Ayodhya for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir.
Love birds Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi and others jet off to Ayodhya
Today, on January 21, newlyweds Randee Hooda and Lin Laishram looked stylish as they departed for Ayodhya from the airport. In the video, Randeep was seen opening their cars door for his wife, Lin and then later when the couple posed for the paparazzi, Randeep chanted, “Jai Shree Ram.”
While Randeep looked dashing as ever in a classic white t-shirt and blue jeans, Lin looked stunning in a multicoloured ethnic outfit.
TAKE A LOOK:
