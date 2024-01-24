10 best family movies on Netflix to capture your hearts: Taare Zameen Par to Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Bollywood has often excelled in creating movies that cater to the various tastes of audiences, especially those that bring families together. Films that strike a balance between humor, emotions, and drama not only provide entertainment but also serve as a platform for family bonding.

Netflix, as a leading OTT platform, has a diverse range of family movies which explore the intricate dynamics between family members, offering relatable and heartwarming narratives that resonate with viewers. Whether it's laughter, tears, or a mix of both, these films provide a perfect opportunity for families to come together, and enjoy a shared cinematic experience from the comfort of their homes.

10 best family movies on Netflix to entertain you:

1. Goodbye (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

2 hours 21 mins IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Family/Comedy/Drama

Family/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, Elli AvrRam

Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, Elli AvrRam Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Writer: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Year of release: 2022

In the poignant tale of Goodbye, a family faces a heartbreak following the sudden demise of their beloved mother. This emotionally charged storyline explores the dynamics of grief and familial bonds, offering an authentic portrayal of the challenges that surface when different perspectives arise in the wake of loss. It stands out as one of the good family movies on Netflix.

2. Darlings (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller

Comedy/Drama/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet K Reen Writer: Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya

Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya Year of release: 2022

In Darlings, the storyline unfurls around a woman whose love marriage takes a harrowing turn as her husband spirals into a cycle of abuse and alcoholism. This dark comedy serves as a powerful vehicle for raising awareness about domestic violence and championing a woman's agency, making it one of the most crucial Netflix movies to watch with family.

3. Dear Zindagi (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

2 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Year of release: 2016

Dear Zindagi unfolds the narrative of Kaira, an insomniac grappling with childhood trauma, who finds solace in the guidance of a compassionate psychologist. This story, centered on mental health, is one of the finest movies to watch with family on Netflix.

4. Drishyam (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

2 hours 42 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller/Drama

Crime/Thriller/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor Director: Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant Kamat Writer: Upendra Sidhaye

Upendra Sidhaye Year of release: 2015

In Drishyam, the tranquility of Vijay's family is shattered when a policewoman's son goes missing. Faced with an imminent threat, Vijay embarks on an unwavering quest to shield his loved ones from the impending crisis. The film's gripping narrative, coupled with its suspenseful twists and turns, establishes it as one of the top movies to watch on Netflix with family.

5. We Are Family (2010)

Running Time: 1 hour 58 mins

1 hour 58 mins IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Kajol, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kajol, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Siddharth P Malhotra

Siddharth P Malhotra Writer: Venita Coelho

Venita Coelho Year of release: 2010

We Are Family portrays the life of a divorced mother managing a household with her three children, until her former husband introduces his new girlfriend into the mix. It is one of the best family movies on Netflix, skillfully capturing the complexities of relationships.

6. Wake Up Sid (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2009

Wake Up Sid follows the story of Sid, a laid-back college student living off the generosity of his affluent parents. As an unambitious young man, Sid's life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a mature and goal-oriented woman. Wake Up Sid is one of the most family-friendly movies on Netflix, providing both entertainment and valuable life lessons for viewers to enjoy together.

7. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

2 hours 42 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda

Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanya Chheda Director: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan Writer: Amole Gupte

Amole Gupte Year of release: 2007

Taare Zameen Par tells the story of Ishaan, a young boy criticized by his parents for his academic struggles, leading to his enrollment in a boarding school. The narrative takes a heartwarming turn when his art teacher recognizes that Ishaan has dyslexia and endeavors to help him unlock his true potential. It is truly one of the top family movies on Netflix.

8. Main Hoon Na (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 51 mins

2 hours 51 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher

Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi

Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi Year of release: 2004

Main Hoon Na, one of the funny family movies on Netflix, revolves around Major Ram Sharma, a soldier tasked with going undercover as a college student on a mission. There, Ram finds himself presented with an unexpected opportunity to fulfill his late father's desire: to reconcile with his estranged family.

9. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 29 mins

3 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, considered one of the classic family movies to watch on Netflix, narrates the story of Rahul, the elder son who is disowned by his father for falling in love with a middle-class woman. Years later, Rahul's younger brother embarks on a journey to find him.

10. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Running Time: 3 hours 13 mins

3 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1994

In the timeless movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Prem, upon meeting his brother Rajesh's sister-in-law Nisha, finds himself deeply enamored by her. However, the lovers' path takes an unexpected turn when Nisha's sister tragically passes away.

