Doctor G Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh starrer has good intent but lacks entertainment

Plot

Director Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G is a comedy-drama that largely revolves around Dr. Uday Gupta (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), who intends to specialise in orthopaedics, but life has other plans as he ends up in all-female gynaecology class. While this change lands him in some awkward situations, it also gives him a chance to evaluate and understand masculinity from a female gaze, thus learning some important life lessons along the way. Rakul Preet Singh’s Dr. Fatima Siddiqui, Shefali Shah’s Dr. Nandini Srivastav, and Sheeba Chadha’s Lakshmi Devi Gupta knowingly or unknowingly become a part of Uday’s introspection process.

What’s Hot?

The most beautiful part about Doctor G is its intent. While we have seen many movies in the past which have addressed problems around machismo and toxic masculinity, this one takes a comedic route to highlight these challenges that our society has been grappling with for many years. Topics like taking women from granted, inappropriate behaviour, jealousy from a female partner’s success, stereotype, friendship between a man and a woman, superiority complex in a relationship, among many other issues have been poignantly highlighted in this medical campus based comedy-drama. Kudos to story writers Saurabh Bharat and Vishal Wagh for penning this idea.

Production design by Bindiya Chhabria and Arvind Kumar is bang on, as it stays true to the milieu and the theme in which the film is set. A run time of approx two hours is also appropriate.

What’s Not?

The weakest part about Doctor G is its screenplay. While the film has an interesting beginning, it doesn't remain consistent in engagement and entertainment. Considering it is a comedy-drama, one would expect enough high points throughout the narrative to keep the story engaging and funny, however that doesn’t happen with Doctor G, which makes the whole attempt a half-baked affair. Writers Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap should have focused a lot more on this aspect of the film, besides the overall direction too.

Dialogues penned by Sumit Saxena fail to connect, and often fall flat in comedic situations, while Amit Trivedi’s music and Ketan Sodha’s background score also doesn’t do much for the film.

Performances

Ayushmann Khurrana gives his all for a weakly drafted character that fails to stand out. Rakul Preet Singh also plays her part well, but overall their pairing lacks chemistry on the big screen. Sheeba Chadha effortlessly manages to bring the innocence of her character alive, while Shefali Shah plays Dr. Nandini to the T. Other cast members, including Shraddha and Priyam Saha lend able support to the film.

Final Verdict

Overall, Doctor G had set out with a noble objective, but lost its path along the way. This comedy-drama forgot to prescribe the best medicine, which is laughter.

