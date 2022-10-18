Doctor G Monday Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer sees steep drop in collections after weekend

Doctor G was one film every trade pundit and box office geek had their eyes set on, because it was an important film for the movie industry in a number of ways. With time, the genre of social dramedies has seen a steep decline in theatrical footfalls and Ayushmann, who has been the one to churn the most kind of films in the similar space, was the perfect specimen, so to say, to study and analyse the genre and whether it still has potential.

The Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah starrer took a low yet reasonable opening for films that released post the Covid-19 pandemic. The film mustered a Rs. 3.60 crore nett opening day with a good evening turnout, as is the case with most multiplex driven films. It saw limited growth over the weekend but it never really was enough. The opening day collections and the Saturday growth that such films saw pre-pandemic, have literally been halved and that itself suggests the troubling times this genre is seeing particularly, given that the film was not received negatively and the general hearsay was positive.