Doctor G Monday Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer sees steep drop in collections after weekend
Doctor G sees a mediocre opening given the circumstances but Monday drop is a killer.
Doctor G was one film every trade pundit and box office geek had their eyes set on, because it was an important film for the movie industry in a number of ways. With time, the genre of social dramedies has seen a steep decline in theatrical footfalls and Ayushmann, who has been the one to churn the most kind of films in the similar space, was the perfect specimen, so to say, to study and analyse the genre and whether it still has potential.
The Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah starrer took a low yet reasonable opening for films that released post the Covid-19 pandemic. The film mustered a Rs. 3.60 crore nett opening day with a good evening turnout, as is the case with most multiplex driven films. It saw limited growth over the weekend but it never really was enough. The opening day collections and the Saturday growth that such films saw pre-pandemic, have literally been halved and that itself suggests the troubling times this genre is seeing particularly, given that the film was not received negatively and the general hearsay was positive.
After a low yet decent weekend of Rs. 14 crore nett, considering the circumstances, the social dramedy dropped by 60 percent on Monday when compared to its first day, by collecting Rs. 1.35 - 1.55 crore, almost suggesting curtains for the film, in terms of a long and steady run at the tickets window. The weekend trajectory was an indicator of the film not being able to sustain on the weekdays and it just happened as one would have imagined out of it. The film will be targetting a Rs. 25 crore nett cume and if it fails to reach there, it won't be good. Non theatrical recoveries have been good, enough to make it profitable for the producers, but theatrically, it just hasn't done the business that it should have.
The day-wise nett box office of Doctor G is as follows:
Day 1 - Rs 3.60 cr
Day 2 - Rs. 4.95 cr
Day 3 - Rs. 5.45 cr
Day 4 - Rs. 1.45 cr
Total - Rs. 15.45 cr nett
You can watch Doctor G at a theatre near you.
Also read: With Doctor G arriving at the theatres; Check out some Bollywood films portraying the doctor-patient bond