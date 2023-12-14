10 Best Alia Bhatt movies you shouldn’t miss: Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Over the past decade, Alia Bhatt has undeniably emerged as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. Currently reigning as the queen of the Hindi film industry, Alia made her debut in 2012 with Student of the Year and has since continued to dazzle audiences. With a career spanning over 11 years, she has garnered critical acclaim, delivered box office hits, and earned numerous accolades.

Alia’s filmography to date reflects a diverse array of genres, ranging from intense dramas to lighthearted romantic comedies. Whether in solo leading roles or supporting characters, Alia consistently leaves a lasting impact. As we eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects, let's take a moment to appreciate the Alia Bhatt movies that have left an indelible impression on us.

Alia Bhatt movies list to ensure an entertaining watch:



1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy

Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani narrates the tale of two individuals hailing from divergent cultures who opt to experience each other's familial dynamics before tying the knot. The film successfully challenges gender norms, blending humor seamlessly, and achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success. Alia Bhatt garnered praise for her portrayal of Rani, a Bengali journalist, and showcased one of her most iconic looks to date.

2. Darlings (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller

Comedy/Drama/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet K Reen Writer: Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya

Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In this dark comedy, Alia Bhatt took on the character of Badru, navigating the challenges of her husband's abuse and alcoholism. Following a tragic event, she embarks on a journey of revenge. The film received widespread acclaim for its compelling storyline and standout acting performances. Notably, Darlings also marked Alia's debut as a producer.

3. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 34 mins

2 hours 34 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Crime/Drama

Biography/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari

Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the story of a young woman who, despite being initially sold into a brothel, rises to assert control over the world that once restrained her. Premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, this film stands out as one of Alia Bhatt's best movies. Her exceptional performance earned her the prestigious National Award, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

4. Gully Boy (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins

2 hours 28 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Music

Drama/Music Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Varma

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Varma Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Vijay Maurya

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Vijay Maurya Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Gully Boy unfolds as a coming-of-age tale delving into the lives of street rappers in Mumbai. Safeena, one of the best Alia Bhatt characters, is a fiercely possessive girlfriend to Ranveer Singh's Murad. Despite her limited screen time, Alia captivated hearts with her dynamic and passionate performance. The film itself received numerous accolades and was showcased at the Berlinale in 2019.

5. Raazi (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

2 hours 20 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Thriller

Drama/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Writer: Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer

Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Raazi, considered one of Alia Bhatt's top movies, tells the gripping tale of Sehmat, an Indian spy embedded within a Pakistani family, extracting crucial information. With its intriguing storyline, exceptional acting, and adept direction, Raazi not only delighted viewers but also solidified Alia's position as one of the most reliable and accomplished stars in Bollywood.

6. Dear Zindagi (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Dear Zindagi showcases the journey of Kaira, a young woman grappling with childhood trauma, as she seeks guidance from a therapist to navigate life's challenges. It stands out as one of the finest Alia Bhatt movies, not only for its exploration of mental health but also for the performances that resonate with audiences on a profound level.

7. Udta Punjab (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

2 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh

Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey Writer: Abhishek Chaubey, Sudip Sharma

Abhishek Chaubey, Sudip Sharma Year of release: 2016

In Udta Punjab, a film centered around substance abuse in Punjab, Alia played the role of a Bihari migrant worker. Her portrayal earned praise for the authenticity of her dialect and the depth of her acting, contributing significantly to elevating the film to another level.

8. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor

Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra Writer: Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre

Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Kapoor & Sons is a heartwarming tale, offering a glimpse into the dynamics of a dysfunctional family. Alia essayed the character of Tia, a carefree and cheerful girl entangled in a love triangle. The actress infused her performance with a certain emotional maturity that left a lasting impression.

9. 2 States (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

2 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance/Drama

Comedy/Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh

Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh Director: Abhishek Varman

Abhishek Varman Writer: Chetan Bhagat, Abhishek Varman, Hussain Dalal

Chetan Bhagat, Abhishek Varman, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2014

Considered one of the best movies of Alia Bhatt, 2 States is the love story of Krish and Ananya, both management students from different cultural backgrounds. The film is about their journey of gaining approval from their families for their relationship. A perfect blend of emotions and entertainment, it showcases Alia in a refreshing avatar.

10. Highway (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 13 mins

2 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda

Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The road drama Highway follows the story of Veera, a young woman who, after being abducted, discovers a new perspective on life rather than succumbing to fear. This second movie in Alia's filmography served as a breakthrough, earning her immense acclaim and shining a spotlight on her remarkable talent.

