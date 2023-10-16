EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah on lack of discussion on women's mental health: 'I think it's changing'

Shefali Shah is one of the most interesting actresses in Bollywood. She has proven her mantle in not just films but in popular OTT shows as well and is truly tasting success in the second inning of her career. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the Delhi Crime actress was asked about the lack of discussions on women's mental health.

Shefali Shah on women's mental health

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shefali Shah was asked about the lack of discussion and awareness around women's mental health. The Emmy Award-nominated actress said that even men's mental health is not talked about a lot. She said, "Unfortunately, even men and mental health isn't being talked about too much. It's really sad I mean why are we just trying to say that women are the bechaari's?"

Shah further said that things are changing now. "I think it's changing, which is thank god!", she added. The actress then stated that she and the younger generation understood the need to ask for help when one can't solve a problem. Shah explained that just like we go to a dermatologist for skin problems, we should seek help from a professional for mental health issues.

Check out the interview!

Shefali Shah on women and their battles

In the same conversation, Shah was asked if she was ever labeled as an opinionated person. The actress said that she had never said those things and revealed that she identifies herself as a feminist. "Even when I am asked, are you a feminist, I want to say yes I am because the dictionary meaning of feminism is equality between genders", she added. Shah emphasized that men and women are equal in this world.

Workwise, Shah was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat. Last year, she appeared in Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G and Alia Bhatt's Darlings. She also did a medical thriller titled Human. Her performance in the crime web series Delhi Crime earned her a nomination for the International Emmy Award for Best Actress.

ALSO READ: ‘I couldn’t do anything about it…’ Shefali Shah recalls facing harassment at young age