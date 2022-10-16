Doctor G Day 2 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana puts in hope for mid-size cinema; 40 percent jump on Saturday

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah's social dramedy Doctor G released in theatres this Friday to around Rs. 3.65 cr nett. The numbers, although not great, were not bad either, given how mid-ranged social drama films are being received post the pandemic. Chandigarh Kare Aashiquii, Anek, Badhaai Do and many other films falling in the category of social dramas which were acclaimed too, have not been able to rake in the numbers anywhere closer to the pre-pandemic level. Even Doctor G has not opened anywhere close to where it could have opened at, pre-pandemic. However, the silver lining here is that the film managed better numbers than the previous 2 Ayushmann films, despite the 'A' certificate and the actor returning after a couple of dismally received films, which do affect the prospects of the films to follow.

Doctor G saw a healthy 40 percent growth on its second day, to breach a number in the range of Rs. 4.95 crore and Rs. 5.10 crore nett. The film showed the Saturday growth that most post-pandemic, mid-sized films failed to show and one would only hope for the film to secure a healthy Sunday number and sustain over the weekdays, before Diwali releases Thank God and Ram Setu take over. Most of the audience that preferred such kind of movies have migrated to digital means and thus, the numbers that it is getting, gives a ray of hope for such films to sustain, if liked. The killer for the film has been very lethargic promotions and a missing 'hit' music number, that can elevate the reach of the film. Nonetheless, the numbers put up are encouraging for the trade, that really didn't expect this film to fetch such a number.