Three of Us OTT release: When and where to watch Shefali Shah-Jaideep Ahlawat starrer

Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat are two of the finest actors in Bollywood. The duo shared the screen space alongside actor-lyricist Swanand Kirkire in Three of Us. The film did well in the festival circuit and was also released theatrically recently in India. If you missed it watching on the big screen, here's a piece of good news the film has dropped on OTT.

More details about Three of Us OTT release

Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire starrer drama film Three of Us received critical acclaim during its festival run. It was released theatrically in India in November, after a year-round festival run. The relationship drama has finally dropped on Netflix just a month after its theatrical release. It dropped today, on December 29th, on the streaming platform where it can be viewed. In a collaborative post with Netflix, Jaideep took to Instagram to share this news. The caption read, "A tale of love, longing, and lost friendships. (red heart emoji) #ThreeOfUs is Now Streaming on Netflix!"

About Three of Us

Three of Us is directed by Avinash Arun who previously helmed the Marathi film Killa and also directed some episodes of Paatal Lok. The film is written by Arun, Arpita Chatterjee and Omkar Achyut Barve. It stars Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire, Kadambari Kadam and Payal Jadhav in pivotal roles. The storyline follows a lady named Shailja who is struggling with dementia. She takes a trip to revisit her childhood. During her travels, she is accompanied by her husband and childhood lover. The dialogues are penned by Varun Grover and Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer while Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil, Dikssha Jyote Routray and Bunny Vas have backed the film.

Three of Us premiered at the International Film Festival of India in November last year where it was well received. It was released theatrically last month, a year after its festival premiere. Despite limited shows across the nation, the film was well-received.

