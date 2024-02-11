Anushka Sharma once shared how Virat Kohli impressed her when they were dating: 'His memory is so good'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. The power couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, at Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy, after dating each other for several years. The wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends of the couple. Both Virat and Anushka are often hailed as the epitome of couple goals. Anushka and Virat are proud parents of daughter Vamika, whom they welcomed in 2021.

As Valentine's Day 2024 is approaching, let's have a throwback to the time when Anushka revealed how she realized Virat Kohli would be a good life partner.

When Anushka Sharma realized Virat Kohli was going to be a good life partner

During an interview with Virat Kohli, at Puma HQ, Anushka Sharma shared that she felt that the cricketer would make for a good husband because “his memory is so good.”

“When we were dating each other, one of the things I was very impressed with… I was like, ‘yaar, yeh toh life partner hi acha hai’ (he is going to be a good life partner) because his memory was so good,” she shared.

Anushka continued that she “can’t remember anything.” “I’ll forget my phone. I keep forgetting things everywhere. But I don’t forget anything about my daughter, I have selective memory. Virat remembers everything so well,” the actress shared.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding was one of the dreamiest ever! Sharing the wedding picture on her Instagram account, the actress captioned it, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding

In 2013, the two met for the first time on the sets of a television commercial shoot, after which they fell in love. Their dreamy and intimate wedding in Italy in December 2017 made our hearts explode with how perfect everything was. For the wedding, Anushka picked a baby pink Sabyasachi ensemble with lotuses and floral work on it. Virat, on the other hand, wore a hand-embroidered ivory raw silk sherwani made by Sabyasachi, who designed all of Anushka’s bridal dresses.

