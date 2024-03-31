Shraddha Kapoor asks '2024 ka pehla quarter kaise barbaad kiye'; fans' quirky comments will leave you ROFL

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her work, she is also known for her strong social media presence and sharp wit. Whenever she posts, the actress receives humorous yet heartwarming reactions from her fans and followers. The fun banter between Shraddha and her fans is too hard to miss. Her Sunday posts hold a special place in her fans' hearts. A while ago, she shared a video of herself and asked her fans and followers how they wasted the first quarter of 2024.

Shraddha Kapoor's Sunday special post welcomes epic comments

On March 31, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account and dropped a video of herself shooting for something. In the video, she used a caption that read, "2024 ka pehla quarter barbaad karke kaisa feel ho raha hai???" and the post's caption was, "Batao kaise barbaad kiye ???" (Tell me how you ruined it???)

Have a look:

Check out fans' comments

One fan wrote, "Khake , Soke Scroll krke" Another one commented, "Acha lag raha hai" "Aapne Jo meme ki adat laga di fir kya usime barbad ho gaya," wrote a third fan. A fourth fan shared, "Eat, sleep, scroll @shraddhakapoor 's posts repeat" A surprised fan wrote, "Sudden realisation ki quarter year nikal bhi chuka h kya ????" Others were also seen dropping funny and quirky comments under Shraddha's post.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor drops pictures of herself on 'Shrunday' wearing an R pendant

Last Sunday, March 24, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account and treated fans and followers with some of her pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen making fun faces wearing a purple night suit but the most attractive thing in her overall look was the pendant that has an R sign.

The actress has also been in the headlines after she was spotted with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody during Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party. While the duo hasn’t confirmed their relationship, the actress' recent Instagram post sparked interest among eagle-eyed fans, as they caught a glimpse of the R pendant that they think is for Rahul.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha was last seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which marked her return after a three-year hiatus. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor, the film received mixed critical response. Despite that, it turned out to be a major commercial success. She is currently busy shooting for the horror comedy Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is a sequel to the successful 2018 film Stree.

ALSO READ: PICS: Did Shraddha Kapoor confirm relationship with Rahul Mody? Actress flaunts pendant with R sign